Hong Kong turned to newsstands on Thursday to fire its most critical newspaper of China, a victim of censorship and economic asphyxia to which the regime subjected it. The ‘Apple Daily’, a 26-year-old pro-democracy newspaper, had barely survived since its owner, tycoon Jimmy Lai, had been imprisoned and a dark veil of censorship was drawn over the former British colony as a result of its approval. in June 2020 of the questioned National Security Law. But the final blow came from Beijing a week ago, when 500 agents raided the newsroom, detained five executives and frozen the newspaper’s assets: around two million euros.

Unable to meet the payment of its suppliers and the payroll of its thousand employees, the newspaper announced on Wednesday that yesterday would be the last day it would go on sale. And to top it off, it printed a million copies that were eaten early in the morning at the points of sale in a territory of 7.5 million inhabitants. In the working-class neighborhood of Mongkok, hundreds of people queued for the final edition. “’Apple Daily’, we’ll see you again!” Some chanted, as pedestrians from the Central district, the financial heartland, also swept the newspapers.

Some of the ‘Apple Daily’ staff decided to approach the kiosks to thank their unconditional readers, who received them with cheers. The night before, a crowd of supporters had held a vigil outside the newspaper, from where they launched slogans, messages of encouragement and waved the lights of their mobile phones. The emotional stamp, reciprocated by the staff, became the cover photo of the last edition. As they put the finishing touches on it, tears flowed among the employees and some took group photos.

Without losing its critical tone with Beijing, the newspaper presented itself as a “victim of tyranny.” The authorities, on the contrary, accuse them of “treason” and of being in collusion with foreign countries for calling in several opinion articles for the application of sanctions to China for curtailing democracy in Hong Kong. Yesterday, the Asian giant’s Foreign Ministry reaffirmed itself by saying that “all rights and freedom, including that of the media, cannot go beyond the bottom line of national security.”

Despite the fact that the ‘Apple Daily’ will no longer see the light in Hong Kong, its owner company, Next Digital, reported that the digital edition in Taiwan will continue to function normally. “All of our subsidiaries are financially independent,” he said in a statement.

“A black day”



The International Federation of Journalists and its association in the former British colony yesterday expressed their concern about what they described as “a black day for journalism and independent media” and announced that “they will wear black to protest against the coup given by the Government. Similarly, many local and international media are beginning to rethink their permanence in this special Chinese administrative region where criticizing the regime can lead to life imprisonment.

UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab condemned the closure of the ‘Apple Daily’ and noted that it is “the fruit of China’s continuing non-compliance with the Joint Declaration,” the agreement that guaranteed the autonomy of the former colony when it was handed over. by London in 1997. “Today is a sad day for press freedom in Hong Kong and the world,” lamented, for his part, US President Joe Biden.