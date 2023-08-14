With videoA broken VanMoof? After the bankruptcy of the e-bike manufacturer, it was worth almost nothing. After all, repair was impossible. But bicycle maker Tamor Hartogs has now found a solution. Conclusion: the e-bikes are indeed repairable. ‘And many customers are happy with that.’
Mirjam Lovebroer
Latest update:
8/14/23, 4:53 PM
