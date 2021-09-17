The first day of the three established to participate in the elections from which the new composition of the State Duma (Lower House of the Russian Parliament) comes out took place this Friday in Russia with long queues at many polling stations and poor compliance with the rules. sanitary. Precisely, the reason for spacing the votes so much was aimed at avoiding contagion by covid-19 that agglomerations carry.

On the other hand, the main leader of the Russian opposition, Alexei Navalni, who is serving a sentence of two years and five months in prison in a case that he considers “rigged”, has suffered another blow. To severe setbacks such as his imprisonment, suffering an assassination attempt by poisoning last year, seeing his organizations dismantled, classified as “extremists” by the Russian Justice, and not having been able to present his candidacy in the current elections, the removal of its “smart vote” application from the Apple AppStore and Google Play.

Leonid Volkov, one of the closest collaborators of Russia’s number one dissident in exile, denounced this Friday through his Telegram account that “Google and Apple suppressed our Navalni application from their stores. In other words, they yielded to the Kremlin’s blackmail. ‘ The supporters of the opposition leader consider the decision of the two platforms an action of “political censorship.”

Navalni had called on the population to download his application to learn the most effective way to carry out the “smart vote”, a procedure that consists of supporting the candidates of any party except United Russia, Putin’s. To do this, Ivan Zhdánov, a person also very close to Navalni, announced on Wednesday the candidates of the formations that it was necessary to vote to seize the largest possible number of seats from the Kremlin party: 137 from the Communist Party, 48 from the Social Democrats of Just Russia, 20 of the ultranationalists of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) and 5 of the Liberal party.

The enormous concern about the possibility of a massive follow-up of the “smart vote” prompted a meeting this week of the Russian authorities with the representatives of Google and Apple, who had previously refused to suppress such content. But in the end they have yielded.

The Russian Senate commission for “defense of national sovereignty” on Friday welcomed the decision taken by the platforms. Its president, Andrei Klímov, described the withdrawal of the application as a “step in the right direction.” For its part, the Navalni team declared in a statement that “we have the entire Russian state against us and even the big technology companies, but that does not mean that we are going to throw in the towel.”

In prison or exiles



None of the politicians most critical of the Kremlin has been able to present his candidacy for the legislature. Many are in prison or house arrest and others have gone into exile. Hence, “smart voting” is the only recourse left to try to prevent Putin’s party from regaining an absolute majority, thus favoring the president’s plans to continue in command until 2036 or control his succession.

The president on Thursday called on Russians to come to vote. He himself, who is in quarantine having detected “dozens” of coronavirus cases in his environment, used electronic voting yesterday, so he will not be seen going to his electoral college as usual. This voting format is currently in force only in Moscow and in seven regions of the country.

The organizations for the defense of the rights of the voter see in this system and in the fact that for two nights the ballot boxes will be without control of the auditors a real drain of possible ballots in favor of United Russia. Suspicions that there may be fraud have also led the European Parliament to ask the EU not to recognize the result of the elections if there are signs of deception.