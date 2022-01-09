Two long lines of teachers surrounded the Murcia Sports Palace this Sunday morning to receive the booster dose of the Covid vaccine, one day before the start of the school year. The call, to which people immunized with the double standard of AstraZeneca were cited, was not without controversy due to the confusion generated among the teachers. Many of them, vaccinated with a dose of the British drug and another from Pfizer, found after keeping their tail with which they could not receive the third prick.

AstraZeneca dual-schedule booster doses to essential professionals, including teachers, began two weeks ago, when the latest update to the vaccination strategy was approved. The national campaign does not yet include those who got the second Pfizer puncture. Health sources reported that the call was made this weekend for people who had not yet received the appointment, which until now was communicated by SMS. And they added that at 2:20 p.m. the vaccination was completed both for all those mentioned and for teachers without a fixed time with a double Anglo-Swedish drug regimen.

The high influx of teachers forced the Ministry of Health to organize two lines, one for teachers by appointment and another for those who had not previously booked their turn. In addition, from the Workers’ Commissions (CC OO) they criticized that this call to receive the booster dose is late: «Tomorrow we will restart the course. In an improvised way, a vaccination center is set up. The third dose will not work until 7-10 days later. It will be a very complicated Monday, “lamented the union through social networks. For its part, the Ministry of Health assured that “there are numerous vaccination teams and the process is being streamlined.”

The interns foresee a “sanitary and equitable chaos”



The Association of Interim Teachers of the Region (Aidmur) also denounced this Sunday that, despite the “spread of the virus”, the Ministry of Education “has not considered it appropriate to reinforce the teaching staff in Primary or Secondary schools ».

Thus, they point out that this situation “represents a serious health risk given that the number of students per classroom is still unintentionally reduced” and that it implies that “teachers who test positive and have to be quarantined will not have the possibility of being replaced.” According to the Aidmur spokesperson, Sara Henarejos, it is “a complete potential health and educational chaos”, which “puts the health of teachers, students and their families at risk.”