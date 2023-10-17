The sentence of triple murderer Thijs H. remains in place. The Supreme Court has just decided that. The confused Thijs H. was sentenced to 22 years in prison and TBS in March last year for stabbing three random people to death. He appealed against this, but that was rejected. Thijs H.’s sentence is now final. Two months will be taken off only because of the long duration of the procedure.

#Long #prison #sentence #triple #murderer #Thijs #remains #Supreme #Court #rejects #cassation