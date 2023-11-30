NAfter more than 170 days of negotiations, the Stuttgart Higher Regional Court sentenced the ringleader of a right-wing extremist terrorist group to a prison sentence of several years on Thursday. Werner S., who comes from near Augsburg and after whom the “Group S.” is named, has to go to prison for six years because the court was convinced that he founded a terrorist group.

In its plea, the federal prosecutor’s office had called for a prison sentence of seven years, while the defense had pleaded for an acquittal. In addition to S., ten other members or supporters of the group were charged. They were also sentenced to several years in prison, some on probation. One defendant was acquitted.

The representative of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office said in court that members of the group feared that refugees would take over the Federal Republic of Germany and wanted to fight against it. The men are accused of having founded a terrorist cell. They wanted to provoke a civil war in Germany with attacks against mosques. A defense attorney, however, called the group a “collection of slogan-thumping busybodies.”

The strictly secured procedure was drawn out due to the scope and the corona pandemic. One of the suspects had already died in custody before charges were filed. One of the defendants from Bavaria died unexpectedly during the trial. According to the Higher Regional Court, the man collapsed dead shortly in front of his apartment on the way home from a trial in the Stammheim high-security wing.