People who sleep poorly are more at risk of having a stroke. In a study published this Wednesday in the journal Neurology, from the American Academy of Neurology, include sleeping too little or too much, snoring, wheezing or sleep apnea as dangerous sleep problems. The authors observed, for example, that those who slept less than five hours a day on average were three times more likely to suffer a stroke than those who slept seven. Another factor that is associated with this type of ailments are long naps, of more than an hour, and unplanned ones. People who took them had an 88% higher risk than those who did not, a figure similar to the 91% increased risk for those who snored. On a higher notch were huffing and sleep apnea, which tripled the risk of stroke. The authors, led by Christine McCarthy, from the University of Galway (Ireland), found that when other factors such as smoking, drinking alcohol, physical activity or being depressed were controlled for, the weight of sleep in this relationship remained similar.

Although the study, which included 4,496 people, half of whom had suffered a stroke, only observed one relationship and cannot attribute lack of sleep to the cause of these problems, McCarthy has some explanations for what they have seen. “Little sleep may be associated with stroke risk factors, such as high blood pressure, for example, but it may also be a sign of another unknown disease,” she points out. “Too much sleep can be caused by an underlying disease, but it can also be caused by [esa persona] it has no physiological challenges”, he continues. In some cases, such as very long or unplanned naps, it may be because the person is taking sedatives for other disorders. The researcher affirms that new studies are necessary to verify whether increasing the number of hours slept or reducing them, depending on whether the patient suffers from insufficient or excessive sleep, “can improve the risk of suffering a stroke.”

More information

Gerard Mayá, a neurologist at the sleep unit at the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, ​​who did not participate in the study, points out that the results are not surprising, but “they support conclusions known from the study of a large number of patients.” On the one hand, he points out that, although there is an association between poor sleep and the risk of stroke, “just because someone snores or suffers from sleep apnea does not necessarily mean that they are going to have a stroke.” Also, he reminds that the risks of each type of sleep problem are different. “Obstructive apneas are the ones that have the most evidence as a risk factor,” he points out. However, snoring, if it does not appear together with other problems, does not have to be worrisome. “But almost all the people who do freediving snore”, exemplifies Mayá, and hence the risk.

Like McCarthy, Mayá believes that more studies are necessary to study the reasons for the correlations observed in research such as the one published Neurology. “There is controversy, for example, about whether insomnia increases the risk of stroke, because it can have many causes. It must be evaluated by a specialist to find out if it can increase this risk, and then apply the appropriate pharmacological or non-pharmacological treatments in each case ”, he asserts.

The authors believe that these results, which are added to others recently published that focus on the importance of sleep in cardiovascular risk, may encourage “physicians to include sleep problems among the factors to watch out for in their patients.” At the moment, however, McCarthy clarifies that it is not known if improving these problems can reduce the risk of stroke, but “their treatment can have a positive impact on quality of life and possibly other health problems.”

Mayá, who is a member of the Spanish Sleep Society, also acknowledges that studies are still lacking to find out many details about how sleep affects risk factors such as stroke and how they can be controlled, but stresses the importance of sleep as an essential element In the health. “Many times it is thought that when we sleep, the brain is at rest and that’s it. But it’s not like that. The brain performs many vital functions in that time, and if we don’t sleep, we die. The record without sleep is only 11 days and there is a type of insomnia, called familial insomnia, which has an average life expectancy of 18 months. Sleep is vital, not only because of strokes. The risk of hypertension, accidents, diabetes, obesity, cancer, long-term dementia or depression is also increased ”, he concludes.

