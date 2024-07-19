The Ministry of Health hosted the ninth edition of ‘Long-Term Care – Stati Generali dell’Assistenza a lungo termine’, scheduled for July 16 and 17. The two-day event, organized by Italia Longeva, brings together and compares the main decision-makers and institutional actors at central, regional and territorial levels, experts, industry and patient and citizen associations in order to provide updates and advance proposals on the evolution of Long-Term Care management processes in our country. Among the issues at the center of the debate is the importance of promoting adequate vaccination coverage of the population.