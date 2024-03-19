Bentley gave the W12 engine a wonderful ending last year with the Batur, which was the last Bentley to receive the company's strongest twelve-cylinder engine. The first electric car from Bentley would be launched in 2025 and will replace the V8 a little later. But Bentley is now coming back to that. At the presentation of the annual figures, Bentley boss Adrian Hallmark announced that the first electric car will take some time.

So we would see the first EV next year and it should be on the shelves a year later. Both dates will be postponed by one year. According to Hallmark, the battery and the platform are not yet at the desired level. Just like Audi and Porsche, Bentley will use the PPE (Premium Platform Electric). But Bentley wants a minimum range of 600 kilometers. In the SUVs from Porsche and Audi, the 100-kWh battery already achieves that (on paper) and the Bentley is on the same platform. Only it probably weighs a bit more, but that's a guess.

Bentley's hybrid models

Unfortunately, we have to disappoint fans of Bentleys with only a combustion engine. The new Bentleys always receive assistance from an electric motor. You can now shop at Bentley for a PHEV version of the Flying Spur and order a hybrid Bentayga. A hybrid Continental GT will be added after the summer. To encourage pure petrol enthusiasts: the Flying Spur, which you can now only order with a hybrid six-cylinder, will soon be upgraded to a V8.

According to Bentley, combining electricity and gasoline is up to the customers. The brand is seeing an increase in acceptance and demand for hybrids. From 2028, Bentley expects demand for hybrids to decrease again. Probably because then EVs will move further. In the coming years, the company will also invest in hybrid powertrains and will continue to sell these cars until at least 2031. After that, the curtain will fall for the V8. Now they say…