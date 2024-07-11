Stellantis does not abandon the internal combustion engine and plans, starting this year in Europe, to make it available on 30 models with hybrid technology and six new launches planned by the end of 2026. Internal combustion engines will be available on both small hybrid cars and larger vehicles, using the most advanced hybrid technology such as the 48 volt eDCT system produced in Mirafiori and Metz, which could increase the voltage (from the current 48 Volts) to optimize performance and autonomy. Models such as the Jeep Avenger and the Fiat 600 they can also be updated with versions plug-in for autonomy beyond the 80 km in electric only.

Thermal engine coupled to 48 Volt hybrid

Most of the hybrid vehicles with internal combustion engine offered by Stellantis in Europe are equipped with the advanced eDCT technology and a 21 kW integrated electric motorwhich guarantees smooth driving even in 100% electric mode, ideal for the city.

48 Volt hybrid architecture shared with all Stellantis models

The combustion engines are also coupled with the eDCT transmission capable of reducing CO2 emissions and a lower cost compared to fully electric and plug-in hybrid cars.

eDCT technology that integrates the electric motor

The electric motor allows for turn off the engine internal combustion engine while driving. The 48V 0.9kWh battery It offers a range of up to 1 km and can provide electrical power at low loads or during idle.

BSG-Jeep-Avenger 8/12 HP electric motor to support the thermal engine

During deceleration or braking, thekinetic energy is captured and the battery recharges. A Belt Starter enables a quick and seamless transition from electric to hybrid mode. The eDCT technology is highly modular and can also support Plug-in vehicleswith 93% of the components in common, except the electric propulsion module and the inverter.

What are the new cars with hybrid combustion engines?

By 2026 the new hybrid models of the Stellantis brands will be 30. Here are which ones are already available or coming this year to Europe:

Alfa Romeo : Junior and Tonale

: Junior and Tonale Citroen : C3, C3 AirCross, C4, C4X, C5 AirCross and C5X

: C3, C3 AirCross, C4, C4X, C5 AirCross and C5X DS : DS 3 and DS 4

: DS 3 and DS 4 Fiat : Panda and 600

: Panda and 600 Jeep : Avenger, Renegade and Compass

: Avenger, Renegade and Compass Lance : new Ypsilon

: new Ypsilon Maserati : Grecale

: Grecale Opel/Vauxhall : Corsa, Astra, Astra SportsTourer, Mokka, Frontera and New Grandland

: Corsa, Astra, Astra SportsTourer, Mokka, Frontera and New Grandland Peugeot: 208, 308, 308 SW, 408, 2008, 3008 and 5008

Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid, test, how the eDCT technology goes on the road

Read also:

→ All the news from Stellantis

→ Hybrid car tax

→ All Hybrid Cars 2024

→ Hybrid car classification

→ How does full hybrid work?

→ How does the plug-in hybrid work?

→ How does mild-hybrid work?

Watch the evidence now too hybrid cars try out our driving impressions on board cars with full, mild hybrid and even plug-in technology.

→ EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

→ What do you think? Take a look at the discussions on the FORUM!

The article Long live the thermal engine, Stellantis assures it comes from newsauto.it.

#Long #live #thermal #engine #Stellantis #assures