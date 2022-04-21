The color and party that characterize traditional celebrations in Brazil revived this Wednesday, April 20. The spirit will continue in the coming days after they could not be carried out in 2021 due to the serious situation of the coronavirus and the suspension last February in the midst of the wave of the Omicron variant. Unlike previous years, the number of foreign visitors is lower, but the streets are filled with the fervor of the locals.

“I, as the king of partygoers, declare open the largest cultural and popular event in the world, which is the Rio Carnival,” exclaimed Wilson Dias da Costa, King Momo of the Rio Carnival, after receiving the keys to the city last Wednesday, giving the opening for the traditional festivities in one of the most important cities in Brazil.

After its cancellation in 2021 due to Covid-19 and the postponement of February due to the Ómicron wave, the Rio de Janeiro Carnival, the most popular in the world, resurfaced from April 20 to the next five days. “Long live samba, long live Brazilian popular culture, long live Rio de Janeiro carnival!” he added.

Eduardo Paes, mayor of the city, carried out the symbolic ceremony in the Municipal Palace, which was dyed samba and colorful. The government official said that Carnival is the “greatest symbol” of Brazil and “the greatest cultural manifestation on the planet.”

The Sambadrome parades stole the first glances on the opening night and the next days will expose the creativity of the popular samba schools.

However, this time there will be noticeable differences with respect to parties developed in complete normality. The most sensitive is that the famous ‘blocos’, which are the bands and troupes that parade free of charge through the streets of the city, considered the soul of Carnival, will not be there officially. In the absence of these groups, private parties were scheduled.









01:22

However, the members of the blocos themselves warned that they will take to the streets, taking advantage of a ‘grey’ within Mayor Paes’ provision. The municipality reiterated that their participation is not authorized, but they also clarified that there will be no sanctions for those who do so, nor will the police be deployed.

Full house is expected in the streets of Rio

The high hotel occupancy demonstrates the great enthusiasm of Brazilian citizens to feel the carnivals again. 78% is occupied for the next five days of the festival, with the peculiarity of the high percentage of locals over that of foreign visitors.

Barely 14% of the total has been reserved by foreigners, with the largest number of Americans, followed by Argentines, Chileans and Colombians. While the great wave of Brazilians to Rio came mainly from São Paulo.

In 2020, the last ‘normal’ edition of the Rio Carnival, 2.1 million tourists arrived. Of those, 483,000 were from abroad and rounded off revenues of 900 million dollars, making the city the main tourist spot in the country.

With EFE and AP