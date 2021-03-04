You may be familiar with the series “À la Maison-Blanche” (The West Wing), this American series created by Aaron Sorkin and broadcast in the United States on the NBC network from 1999 to 2006 and in France from 2001. This This series has won numerous awards and features the life of a Democratic President of the United States embodied by Martin Sheen and his collaborators, installed in the famous West Wing of the White House, The West Wing in English.

What does this have to do with cartography? The point is that in theEpisode 16 of the second season, an open day is organized at the White House to receive “all those who want to discuss things that we do not care about”. This is how three academics, members of the organization of cartographers for social equality (sic), landed. They are there to demand legislation to make compulsory in all public schools the use by geography teachers of the Peters projection instead of the traditional Mercator. But what are they talking about?

“The Earth is blue like an orange” (Paul Eluard)

Since antiquity, all cartographers had to face a thorny question: how to draw in two dimensions on a sheet of paper or on a screen a world in three dimensions. In other words, how to go from the sphere to the plane? Experiment with an orange, peel it and try to lay its rind flat on the table in front of you. One thing is clear, there are a thousand and one ways to proceed and whatever your technique, there will be breaks and deformations. In the end, the image of the orange flattened on the table can only be a distorted orange, far from the initial spherical object. So how do cartographers go about playing around with this difficulty?

Mercator’s World

In the 16th century, the cartographer Mercator proposed a very clever projection which had the advantage of reproducing quite faithfully the shape of the different countries and continents. Another advantage, its map, which was intended for European sailors as a navigation tool, allowed them to follow the course by simply drawing a straight line on the map. On the other hand, to make this possible, this cartographic projection had the disadvantage ofgreatly exaggerate the surface areas of countries as we get closer to the poles. For example, on this map, Greenland looks 15 times the size of Mexico when in reality the two countries are roughly the same size. Africa seems smaller than North America when in reality, with 1 / 5th of the earth’s land surface, it is the largest continent after Asia. Another pitfall, Germany is located in the middle of the map when in reality it is much further north. In the end, the Mercator map greatly over-represents the countries of the North to the detriment of those of the South. For the famous expert cartographers of the TV series, the Mercator projection thus encourages “an imperialist European attitude for centuries and has created ethnic prejudices against the Third World”. However, other ways of drawing the world are possible.

The Gall-Peters projection

In a desire to combat this dominant cartographic discourse, a German cartographer named Arno Peters gave his name in the early 1970s to a projection which he then presented as superior to that of Mercator. Even if it is not really an invention since this way of representing the World had already been described in 1855 by James Gall (we will then speak rather of Gall-Peters projection), Peters takes it out of its purely technical dimension. to include it in an alter-globalist and militant approach. Because this card indeed has many advantages. Unlike the Mercator map, it draws a world where the surface of all countries are scrupulously respected. On this map, Africa appears massive simply because Africa is gigantic in reality. More than 30 million km ². Conversely, Europe seems very small and shriveled at the top of the map because in reality, it is the smallest continent after Australia. In the end, this projection gives back to the countries of the South the importance they deserve. Because always according to the experts of the White House, “as long as the representation of the countries of the third world will be wrong, they will be underestimated”.

Losing the North

Also, why not also question the position of the different countries on the map? Who to put in the center? Who to put on top? Who to put down? If in Europe we are used to representing the world centered on Europe, know that the Americans and the Japanese do the same. Their planispheres are very often centered on their country. Moreover, since the earth is round, why not also question our way of always representing the North at the top of the map? A sphere has neither top nor bottom. And this is precisely what the Australian geographer Stuart McArthur tried to recall in 1979 by proposing an “upside down” map where Australia reigns triumphantly at the top of the map. Let us recall in passing that throughout history, the orientation of maps to the North has not always been obvious. In the Middle Ages, for example, European maps were facing east, towards the east. This is where the word “orient” comes from, which is often used in cartography to talk about the north. A misunderstanding, therefore… In the end, turning the card over is a way to change the message. Because as members of the Organization of Cartographers for Social Equality say, “as long as the Mercator projection exaggerates the importance of Western countries, and as long as the northern hemisphere is at the top, and the on will be at the bottom, unfortunately people will tend to adopt a top-down attitude ”.

A thousand and one ways to draw the world

In summary, map projections are a means of expression for cartographers allowing them to tell the world in which we live. Distorting, like a caricature, allows you to “enlarge the line” to draw the eye to what is important (by placing it at the top and in the center) and to minimize what is less (by relegating it to the edges see beyond the limits of the map). A simple base map therefore carries with it ideas, underlying choices to express a vision of the World. This can be the bearer of egalitarian values ​​such as polar projection or simply from a geopolitical vision like the one invented by Xao Xiaoguang in 2002. Choosing such and such a way of drawing the world is always taking sides. Nothing is trivial in cartography. Take it for granted!