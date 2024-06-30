As Gabriel Celaya said, “poetry is a weapon loaded with the future” and in the case of Slam Poetry, the movement promoted by the American Marc Kelly Smith in Chicago in the late 80s, even more so. It is a passionate oral poetry competition, which has a special emphasis on political issues and is created to be recited in front of an audience. Originality, dedication and authenticity are especially valued, which is what fosters the emotional connection with the public, who determine the winner of each event.

In New York, the epicenter of this poetic and social movement has always been the Nuyorican Poets Café, located on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. An emblematic place created as a meeting point for Hispanic artists, who in many instances have been considered a marginal population, to empower themselves by expressing themselves creatively and freely. Last October was a historic month for two reasons: it celebrated its 50th anniversary and temporarily closed its doors to be renovated for the first time since its opening. A celebration where joy for the community it has created over half a century was mixed with sadness for the three years it will take to reopen.

A presentation of the play ‘Gethsemane Park’ in the cafe. Hiroyuki Ito (Getty Images)

The Nuyorican Poets Café is closing for a good cause and is receiving very generous support, which highlights the value of its cultural legacy and its impact on the city. The New York City Council has invested $24 million to renovate the entire building (which is more than 100 years old), add an elevator, a garden and open up its five floors (of which only two were in use), which will allow for greater seating capacity in the buildings. performances, as well as the creation of spaces to teach educational workshops. The large investment creates even more expectation for the reopening, scheduled for spring 2026.

The name “Nuyorican” comes from an invention of one of the co-founders of the place, the poet Miguel Algarín (1941-2020), with which he referred to the new language spoken on the street by Puerto Rican immigrants who, like him, came to New York and they began to mix phrases and words. It was Algarín who, from the beginning of the 70s, began to invite artists to his house to recite and do performances until they needed a larger place due to lack of capacity. With the help of Miguel Piñero, Bimbo Rivas and Lucky Cienfuegos they managed to create a space open to the public. They advocated for a less elitist and academic poetry, a street poetry, where issues concerning Latin and Caribbean people pulsated, a poetry that had rhythm and a message to transmit.

Miguel Algarín in 2005. Baby Matthews (AP)

There are a couple of short documentaries that tell the history of the center. He Nuyoricans Poets Caféwhich dates back to 1995 and is directed and produced by Ray Santisteban, and a more recent one, Once upon a time in NuyoRico, directed by Steven Luna, which reflects the changes to date and the impact it has had on the community. And this oral, activist, denunciatory poetry, which mixes local slang and Spanglish, has the power to keep languages ​​at risk of disappearing alive and to restore the dignity and power of people through words, used as a shield and as weapons. In this way, the Nuyorican Poets Café not only refers to a physical place but also to an activist movement, in which poets such as Willie Perdomo, Flaco Navaja, Bonafide Rojas, Mariposa Fernández and Caridad de la Luz, known as “The Witch”, who has run the center since 2022.

De la Luz is one of the most representative artists of the spoken word current, winner of an Emmy in 2022 as a scriptwriter for a cultural segment within the ABC television channel, titled Legacy of Puerto Rican Poetry (The legacy of Puerto Rican poetry). A native of the Bronx, “The Witch” has been declared “a living legend” of this New York borough. For her, directing the center is an honor because it was there where he began her journey as a poet, 28 years ago and, although she was part of the center’s board of directors, it was a surprise that she was put in charge of it.

Although the building is currently closed due to renovations, the center’s director emphasizes, through videoconference, that the Nuyorican Poets Café calendar is still alive and unstoppable through the continuous programming of poetic events throughout the city , as stated on their website. De la Luz has used personal and professional contacts to connect cultural institutions relevant to the Puerto Rican community in New York, such as the Loisaida Center, the Center for Puerto Rican Studies (which belongs to CUNY) or the Puerto Rican Traveling Theaterwhere the Slam Poetry final is held on the last Friday of each month.

But the most important thing is that the famous Slam Poetry continues to take place weekly, every Monday from seven to nine at night, in another sacred place for poetry in the city: the Bowery Poetry Club, founded by Bob Holman, who was the one who introduced the Slam Poetry in New York and specifically at the Nuyorican in 1988. “The Bowery Poetry Club and the Nuyorican are brothers,” highlights De la Luz. The Nuyorican will always be the place of reference for the Hispanic diaspora interested in social mobilization through poetry.