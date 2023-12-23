The last episode of “At the bottom there is room” brought us an unexpected surprise. When everything seemed to indicate that July would never give Cristóbal a chance, despite being in love with him, the opposite happened.

It all started when Macarena threw her bouquet to the guests and the one who caught it was July. She told the girlfriend to throw it back, since she didn't have a partner and there was no point in keeping him. However, Maca told him that if she touched him, it was for a reason. Therefore, the nurse reflected and admitted that there was a boy who was behind her at all times and that she had been very unfair to him.

Despite her nerves, she mentioned Cristóbal's name and began to tell him her feelings from the first moment she saw him, also mentioning the social differences between them. Before she could continue speaking, Cristóbal approached her and kissed her passionately. This led July to look him in the eyes and confess her love for him, while they continued to show each other affection.