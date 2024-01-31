Long live Sinner, an Italian who is not very Italian (and thank goodness!)

Someone toasted Sinner's victory while improperly underlining his sui generis Italianness: in addition to the not very popular national name, he is from South Tyrol and his main language is German, he also lives in Monte Carlo.

I believe that Sinner has little of Italian not for the aforementioned reasons but because it represents the opposite of the Italian speck which often appears among Italians, at least as they are sometimes identified abroad. I find these discussions meaningless in a hyperconnected world where migratory flows (at every level) they are unstoppable despite the stupidities of those who threaten naval blockades or other such amenities.

Sinner moves according to his own interests and we would all do the same in his conditions. Even in our miserable existences (in the presence of the great limelight of athletes or other successful celebrities) we move according to convenience, we change cities or countries for work, we uproot children from their habitat, we put stable relationships in crisis by making choices to move away and, if we were in Sinner's place, Monte Carlo would be an option.

Long live Sinner, long live an increasingly fluid world where borders have less and less value, nonsense about Italianness and Made in Italy high schools are just the naive legacy of a political class short of ideas who is unable to look beyond his own nose.

Let's celebrate Sinner, let's hold onto it tightly, and that the euphoria for this boy in our increasingly “small” country is capitalized and makes us understand that we are all men and women of an open world and that quite randomly we reside somewhere (more or less fortunate).

Alas, however, open does not mean at peace, in fact we look around and see hell on an international level, selfishness and cowardice on a local level, but that's another story.