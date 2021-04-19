Ten years in broadcast is a long time. So many that it is inevitable that a series like ‘Shameless’ It will show wear and tear, a wear that has just ended. The eleventh season of fiction, which Movistar + has just issued, will be the last and is quite irregular. But it is not a surprise because for years that the plots and the motivations of the characters have been stumbling in pursuit of an increasingly imposing and less natural humor. Let’s be clear: the characters that make up the dysfunctional Gallagher family they were always an exaggeration, probably arisen in the heat of the 2008 crisis that left so many families in the gutter. There was a lot of picaresque, of squeezing life despite the misfortunes, of not giving a stick to the water in the case of Frank (William H. Macy), the patriarch of the family, an alcoholic and drug addict who would not hesitate to sell his family for the latest high. But with the passage of time, the joke stopped being funny, perhaps because it was repetitive, perhaps because the caricature of the American working class has become unbearable.

The original series, created by Paul abbott in 2004 for British television, it remained on the air until 2013. Two years earlier, in 2011, the American version began, with John wells, responsible for jewels such as ‘The West Wing of the White House’ or ‘Emergencies’, among its producers. Along with Frank, the viewer has seen all his children grow up and also how their roles blur as the years passed. Namely, Liam (Brenda sims), the smallest and the only African-American, with a pinned interest in studies coming from where he comes; Carl (Ethan cutkosky), who has managed to become a real cop; Debbie (Emma kenney), the ‘mother courage’ who first tried to be a kept woman and who has ended up as a welder; Ian (Cameron monaghan), who eventually married Mickey, a neighborhood bully, and aspires to a better life, Lip (Jeremy allen white), who after overcoming his alcoholism, has started his own family and works in a motorcycle workshop, and Fiona (Emmy rossum), the older sister who spent a good part of her life raising her brothers and acting as mother, while her father was doing ‘other things’. Precisely, the first big loss of the series came a couple of years ago when Emmy Rossum left the series.

Seen in perspective, Fiona’s change of scene – she was going to another city to live – could have been a good time to put the show behind us, but once you’ve stretched the gum so much, why not a little more ? After a disappointing 10th season, the 11th revolves around two ideas. And be careful because this time we are going to pull spoilers. On the one hand, Frank has developed dementia from his alcohol abuse. And what happens when such a character falls ill? Well, unfortunately, nobody cares, not even his family – the latter is more understandable, of course – it will take a few episodes to realize it. At the end of the day, the true protagonism of this choral series fell on his children and Frank was almost always the trigger that made them move in one direction or another. The other great plot has to do with the search for a better life, personified in Lip, who has just been fired from the workshop. Harassed by debts and the need to change of scene with his little boy and his wife, he works on one goal: get the family home ready to sell, distribute the money among his brothers and start a new life. The approach will not like all the brothers and from there some conflicts will arise. For his part, Carl discovers that being a cop doesn’t solve the injustices citizens face every day, and Ian is dying to go with Mickey to a better part of town. As the plots progress, one has the feeling that, in reality, they are not going anywhere and that is the big problem.

Three frames in the series.

But where he does play his tricks ‘Shameless’ very well is in the facility it has to remain attached to reality, as a faithful testimony of the present. He already did it in previous seasons, when he put on the table issues around the class struggle, racism or when a whole plot around ‘gentrification’ was pulled out of his sleeve. This time, ‘Shameless’ plays all those songs again while the coronavirus is there, in the background, to sometimes take an intelligent role, which opens new avenues for the series.

And how about the ending? Well, it is something cold and distant. It has, I suppose, a lot to do with the absence of Emmy Rossum. According to John Wells, Fiona was going to be present at the end of the series, but it was covid-19 that made it impossible for her to appear for the farewell. Too bad he couldn’t make it to that last family reunion. ‘Shameless’ ended. Long live the Gallaghers.

The last season of ‘Shameless’ is available on Movistar +.