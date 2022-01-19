In the now distant year of 2005 the world witnessed a new gaming experience that proved very popular with the youth: GuitarHero. With the help of a peculiar peripheral in the form of a guitar, this title allowed us to feel like all of us rockstars just by pressing buttons according to the instructions on the screen.

The franchise was hugely successful, earning it the arrival of numerous sequels, spin-offs, and even parodies on television shows like South Park. After years as one of the favorites, little by little its novelty was diminishing and almost seven years have passed since we saw the last GuitarHero. Fortunately, it looks like that could change.

guitar hero could come back

As you may have heard, in recent days an agreement was established so that Xbox buy to Activision. With this move a large number of beloved franchises will pass into the hands of microsoft. In addition to Call of Duty, Overwatch Y world of warcraft; GuitarHero would also fit in this package.

The saga has been sleeping for the last few years, but the acquisition by microsoft could be key to his resurrection. At least he thinks so CEO from Activision, Bobby Kotick, who had an argument with the media VentureBeat to discuss the future of the company with Xbox. One of the topics that came up was GuitarHero.

The CEO mentioned that he sat with phil spencer to discuss some ideas that you would like to do with some of your titles. ‘I wanted to make a new Guitar Hero for a while, but I didn’t want to add teams to do manufacturing, supply chains, and quality control. Not to mention the chip shortage is huge.‘. These were the reasons why a new title has not arrived, but the future looks promising.

‘We didn’t have the ability to do it. I had a great vision of what the next Guitar Hero would be, and realized we didn’t have the resources. But microsoft he has them‘. With these words he seems to indicate that once Activision be under the command of Xbox we will have the musical franchise back. The bad thing is that we may have to wait a while, since the purchase will not be consolidated until 2023. We still have time to train our fingers again.

