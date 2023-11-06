Marco Mengoni, Francesco Totti, Amadeus. Viva Rai 2, Fiorello’s 7am variety show, is off to a great start again, accompanied again this year by Fabrizio Biggio and Mauro Casciari. The Sicilian showman, not that there was any need, confirms himself as an absolute number one. Only he is allowed to have guests of this magnitude, at the first light of dawn, ready to get involved in a unique and at times dreamlike show. This is clearly thanks to his undisputed skill and credibility, as well as the personal relationships established over many years.

So the morning dose of good humor returns, with the inevitable press review, another excuse to joke about current events, performances along the road and new fun columns. The controversies with the inhabitants of via Asiago now seem far away: Viva Rai 2 changes location and moves to the Foro Italico, with a larger glass and a large audience that has crowded behind the barriers since the early hours of the morning, so as not to miss the debut of the new edition.

And it was certainly worth it. Fiorello does not give up political satire by reading a fake draft of the constitutional reform approved by the Council of Ministers, then there is space to joke about Aboubakar Soumahoro’s judicial troubles: “We believe in your good faith, the Judiciary a little less”. The showman also removes a few pebbles from his shoe by connecting with Via Asiago, now sadly empty.

From there the first twist of this debut begins: two strange figures disguised as mimes approach the camera. They are faithful friends Amadeus and Marco Mengoni, who then set off towards Foro Italico aboard a car surrounded by flowers and with the writing “Sanremo”. Only Fiorello can. Then, the images inside an empty Olympic stadium are spectacular, complete with drone footage. In the middle of the field appears someone who wrote pages of football history in that rectangle, Francesco Totti. “But did you score more goals in the right or left goal?” jokes the host.

The eternal Giallorossi captain, who then arrived in the glass, was the protagonist of a nice surprise. Fiorello phoned the national team coach Luciano Spalletti, with whom Totti has had stormy relations in recent years, to put it mildly. A peacemaking call between the two, waiting to see each other again in person. The Tuscan coach invited him to an initiative with Bambin Gesù, a reality that the two supported during their time with Roma. “It would seem bad to me to go for an aperitif, me and him, to go to a dinner, just me and him. Better to donate that moment to many children we know,” said Spalletti, receiving Pupone’s approval. And there was peace.

The first episode of Viva Rai 2 ends with Amadeus’ first announcement on the 2024 Sanremo Festival, which concerns Mengoni himself. This year’s winner will be super guest and co-host of the first evening of the 74th edition. All this in 45 minutes of shows that run smoothly. And we’re only at the first episode. The good mood is back. Fiorello is back.