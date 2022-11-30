Carlos Rodríguez and Edson Álvarez after being eliminated in the World Cup. ALFREDO ESTRELLA (AFP)

Dear Martin:

Before showing my tachycardia, I respond to two passes that you send deep. You lash out with justice against digital judges and their varvarities. The disallowed goals have been so many that, paradoxically, they produced an unexpected goal. In the match against Serbia, Cameroon’s center forward, Vincent Aboubakar, received a ball that left him alone in the attacking axis. A defender rushed to mark him and the representative of the Indomitable Lions acted with the calm of someone who practices art for art’s sake. He made a feint that sent the last defender to the ground and resolved the one-on-one against the goalkeeper by roofing him with a hot air balloon. He surely thought that the play would be invalidated, since he did not solve it with the urgency of someone who has the score 1-3 against, but as someone having fun in training. Predictably, the referee and the flag bearer called off the play; however, for once, the VAR did something and validated the prodigy to the surprise of the scorer himself.

The other issue that you advance is the good sense of Scaloni. Argentina exports more coaches to the world than steaks (Mexico has had three in charge of the national team and countless in the leagues, including Diego in the Dorados de Sinaloa). Ever since Osvaldo Zubeldía endowed the dressing room of Estudiantes de La Plata with mysticism, the Argentine coaches have been a rhetorical storm. Suffice it to recall Menotti’s aphorisms, which range from work on the pitch (“Football is the only place where I like to be deceived”) to private habits (“Cigarettes are the solitude one chooses”).

Pep Guardiola found his revelation —a soccer variant of the Damascus road— when Bielsa prepared a barbecue for him in Rosario and spent fourteen hours of digestion explaining the secrets of the trade.

In a world where everyone is on the verge of a nervous breakdown, Lionel Scaloni is so eccentric that he exercises common sense. In critical situations, he prefers that his namesake Messi speak before the players. The exalted albiceleste needed a coach who would work like an anxiolytic. After the unusual defeat against Saudi Arabia, yours are in the next round. Congratulations!

I turn now to the Mexican drama. Yesterday’s most commented meme was: “All is not lost: we still have to lose to Saudi Arabia.” Our vocation for defeat was simmering to sing like Javier Solís “Long live my misfortune!”.

However, El Tri confirmed his bipolar condition. After the mental block against Argentina, he discovered that the opposite goal exists and generated twenty attack options. The tricolor team was a green tide, not always orderly, but always substantial, and for a moment it caressed the classification. Henry Martin scored from a knife-edge distance, with a shot from the small area, and Luis Gerardo Chávez took a free kick with exceptional accuracy.

With the 2-0 in favor there was a tragic circumstance that only happens to countries born for difficult things. Poland was down 0-2 against Argentina and that was even with us on points and goal average. But the sum of yellow cards eliminated us! A nation that lives to do paperwork and submit numbered documents was about to be annihilated by a file!

Our prayers went to two heavenly directions: we asked for Argentina to score another goal or for ours to do so, honoring the three colors of the flag.

This was how things were when the time of compensation came. It was time to give epic meaning to one of our most deeply rooted customs:

The lateness. Not in vain, the popular philosopher of Mexico, José Alfredo Jiménez, immortalized in the ranchera song the tardiness of the heroes: “You don’t have to arrive first, but you have to know how to arrive.”

However, it is seen that if it comes to perfecting falls, Mexico plays at another level. Tata Martino brought out defensive players and sent all the meat to the grill in a noble attempt to get the trigarante goal. The intention was magnificent, but the rear became a rental ground. A drop came, Saudi Arabia threw walls without hindrance and Al-Dawsari, who had already shown how dangerous he was against Argentina, ended forever the illusions of a country whose greatest treasure is illusions.

Excuse me for not talking about something else, but it is the worst result for our team since Argentina 1978. We knew it could happen. We said it, we wrote it, we dreamed it in bitter nightmares. But none of that ended our faith.

Until the last second we aspire to the miracle of being different.

We weren’t.

The complete correspondence of Caparrós and Villoro during the World Cup in Qatar

subscribe here to our special newsletter about the World Cup in Qatar