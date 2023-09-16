The night of this Friday, September 15 National Lottery (Lotenal) carried out the Special Draw 278 where he offered the possibility of winning prizes of up to 616 million pesos and even boxes at the Azteca Stadium, in Mexico City.

The edition 278 of the Lotenal Special Draw will be named after Villas Chakté, in Cancún, Quintana Roo, where you could be the winner of a life-changing fortune.

Special Draw Winners 278

◉ 1 029 637: winner of Villas Chakté located in the CIP of Cancún, Quintana Roo

◉ 2 122 030: Box B-03 at the Azteca Stadium. Low level, with twenty seats and four parking spaces. Total value of 25 million 085 thousand 440 pesos

◉ 2,595,865: prize of 15 million pesos

◉ 1,089,870: prize of 15 million pesos

◉ 0 345 522: prize of 15 million pesos

◉ 1 854 236: prize of 15 million pesos

◉ 0 603 439: prize of 15 million pesos

◉ 2 768 901: prize of 10 million pesos

◉ 2 603 627: prize of 10 million pesos

◉ 2,399,227: prize of 10 million pesos

◉ 0 622 512: prize of 10 million pesos

◉ 1 938 469: prize of 10 million pesos

◉ 0 898 548: prize of 5 million pesos

◉ 0 243 781: prize of 5 million pesos

◉ 2 818 366: prize of 5 million pesos

◉ 1 941 179: prize of 5 million pesos

◉ 2 692 807: prize of 5 million pesos

Draw Data:

If you are looking for the opportunity to win incredible prizes, the Special 278 Grand Giveaway is an event that you should not overlook. Here are all the details you need to know to become a winner:

◉ Date: September 15, 2023.

◉ Time: 5:00 p.m.

Prizes in Kind:

◉ Villas Chakté: A spectacular prize with an area of ​​6,792.88 m2, located in the CIP of Cancún, Quintana Roo.

◉ Total Value: $236,043,570.00.

◉ Box B-03 at the Azteca Stadium: Low level, with twenty seats and four parking spaces.

◉ Total Value: $25,085,440.00.

Cash rewards:

◉ 5 prizes of $15,000,000.00 each.

◉ 5 prizes of $10,000,000.00 each.

◉ 5 prizes of $5,000,000.00 each.

◉ 5 prizes of $2,500,000.00 each.

◉ 5 prizes of $1,500,000.00 each.

◉ 10 prizes of $1,000,000.00 each.

◉ 10 prizes of $500,000.00 each.

◉ 100 prizes of $100,000.00 (electronic mode).

◉ 200 prizes of $50,000.00 (per approach).

◉ 299,999 refunds.

How the Draw is Done:

The draw takes place in two stages. The first stage involves the traditional drawing of prizes in kind and 45 cash prizes. The second stage is electronic and 100 cash prizes are drawn.