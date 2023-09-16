Mexico is celebrating due to the celebration of the 213th Anniversary of Independence from the country. For this reason the September 15 Social networks, television and many places, not only in the Mexican nation but also in other places, were covered with the representative colors of the Aztec nation, of joy, music and joy.

Celebrities and influencers could not be left behind and also chose eye-catching outfits inspired by Mexico to commemorate the national holidays. On various social platforms, photographs and videos have been seen of hosts, actors and actresses, singers, musicians and even content creators who put on their best accessories and outfits to celebrate the tricolor nation in style.

Green, white, red, Mexican pink and other shades and styles related to the Aztec country were part of the outfits chosen by personalities such as Thalía, Andrea LegarretaGalilea Montijo, Kristal Silva, Tania Rincón, Kimberly Loaiza, Juan de Dios Pantoja, Banda El Recodo, and even celebrities of other nationalities who live in Mexico and have become fond of that land, such as Maribel Guardia and Livia Brito.

Andrea Legarreta shined in a dress with the colors of the Mexican flag, but with typical toys/ Photo: Instagram @andrealegarreta.

For her part, the singer Thalía from New York celebrated Mexico and exuded charm with an elegant pink Mexican suit that she wore at the festival held at the famous Empire State building.

Thalía celebrated the pride of being Mexican in New York and looked spectacular in a pink Mexican outfit/ Photo: Instagram @thalia.

For example, the cast of the morning shows ‘Hoy’ and ‘Come Joy’ were quite ingenious when it came to dressing for the respective broadcasts on Friday, September 15.

Tania Rincón looked spectacular hosting the Televisa Mexican Fiesta program/ Photo: Instagram @taniarin.

Kristal Silva is another of the beautiful Mexicans who shone in hosting night programs for the national holidays/ Instagram @kristalsilva_.

The Cuban actress Livia Brito also wore a spectacular look/ Photo: Instagram @liviabritopes

At night, some artists and celebrities were also part of special programs in which they splurged with striking costumes alluding to the commemoration.

Casimiro Zamudio and his group were part of the Televisa commemorative program / Photo: Instagram @micanalcinco

Banda El Recodo also looked appropriate for the occasion with this attractive suit/ Photo: Instagram @micanalcinco

Maribel Guardia, although she is from Costa Rica, has practically lived in Mexico, a country that she is very fond of, which is why she celebrates it/ Photo: Instagram @micanalcinco

Those who also create content for social platforms made an effort to carry out photo shoots in accordance with the national holiday, such as Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja in the company of their children Kima and Juanito.

Yanet García added a spicy touch to the celebration with a very exotic session/ Photo: Instagram @iamyanetgarcia

The influencers Kimberly Loaiza, Juan de Dios Pantoja and their children Kima and Juanito also shined with their Mexican photo session/ Photo: Instagram @kimberly.loaiza.

Half a meter also went to enjoy the Mexican night/ Photo: Instagram @medio_metro_oficial

The statuesque Yanet García also added a spicy touch to her proposal for September 15. While Medio metro took advantage of the holiday to go out to the streets to enjoy the party to the fullest.

