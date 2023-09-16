Mexico is celebrating due to the celebration of the 213th Anniversary of Independence from the country. For this reason the September 15 Social networks, television and many places, not only in the Mexican nation but also in other places, were covered with the representative colors of the Aztec nation, of joy, music and joy.
Celebrities and influencers could not be left behind and also chose eye-catching outfits inspired by Mexico to commemorate the national holidays. On various social platforms, photographs and videos have been seen of hosts, actors and actresses, singers, musicians and even content creators who put on their best accessories and outfits to celebrate the tricolor nation in style.
Green, white, red, Mexican pink and other shades and styles related to the Aztec country were part of the outfits chosen by personalities such as Thalía, Andrea LegarretaGalilea Montijo, Kristal Silva, Tania Rincón, Kimberly Loaiza, Juan de Dios Pantoja, Banda El Recodo, and even celebrities of other nationalities who live in Mexico and have become fond of that land, such as Maribel Guardia and Livia Brito.
For her part, the singer Thalía from New York celebrated Mexico and exuded charm with an elegant pink Mexican suit that she wore at the festival held at the famous Empire State building.
For example, the cast of the morning shows ‘Hoy’ and ‘Come Joy’ were quite ingenious when it came to dressing for the respective broadcasts on Friday, September 15.
At night, some artists and celebrities were also part of special programs in which they splurged with striking costumes alluding to the commemoration.
Those who also create content for social platforms made an effort to carry out photo shoots in accordance with the national holiday, such as Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja in the company of their children Kima and Juanito.
The statuesque Yanet García also added a spicy touch to her proposal for September 15. While Medio metro took advantage of the holiday to go out to the streets to enjoy the party to the fullest.
