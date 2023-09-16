President Andrés Manuel López Obrador He starred in his penultimate Cry of Independence of his administration, this Friday, September 15, from the Zócalo of Mexico City, despite the heavy rains that hit the capital.

On the occasion of the national holidays, thousands of capital residents filled the Zócalo square to follow the civic cultural program that began the celebration with the children of the “Creative Seedbed.”

With umbrellas and raincoats, attendees withstood the rain that stopped late at night and allowed people to continue the celebration planned for this Friday.

As established by protocol, the President received the patriotic labarum from an escort of cadets from the military school and then went out to the balcony.

Mexicans, Mexicans, long live independence!

Long live Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla!

Long live Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez!

Long live Ignacio Allende!

Long live Leona Vicario!

Long live José María Morelos y Pavón!

Long live Vicente Guerrero!

Long live the anonymous heroes!

Long live freedom!

Long live equality!

Long live justice!

Long live democracy!

Long live our sovereignty!

Long live universal brotherhood!

Mexicans and Mexicans, let corruption die!

Let greed die!

Let discrimination die!

Let classism die!

Long live love!

Long live our migrant brothers!

Long live the indigenous peoples!

Long live the cultural greatness of Mexico!

Long live Mexico!

Long live Mexico

Long live Mexico!

After the harangues, López Obrador rang the Dolores bell.

The Cry of Independence dates back to September 16, 1810, when the priest Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla He called on the people of Dolores to take up arms against the Viceroyalty of New Spain.

Hidalgo, accompanied by Ignacio Allende and Juan Aldama, rang the bells of the Dolores church and shouted:

“Long live the Virgin of Guadalupe! Long live Fernando VII! Long live Spanish America! Death to bad government!”

This call for rebellion sparked a war of independence that lasted more than a decade. The independence movement had the support of various sectors of the population, including peasants, indigenous people, mestizos and creoles.

In 1821, the Trigarante Army, led by Agustín de Iturbide, achieved victory over the royalist forces. With the signing of the Plan of Iguala, the independence of Mexico was established.

Today, the Cry of Independence is a national holiday celebrated throughout Mexico. The main ceremony takes place in the Zócalo of Mexico City, where the President of the Republic gives the Shout from the main balcony of the National Palace.



The last Cry of Independence was led by the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who reiterated the invitation to the population to go to the capital’s Zócalo tonight, and announced that the ceremony has “a surprise for the migrants.”

Two hours after President Andrés Manuel López Obrador starred in this year’s Cry for Independence, Xóchitl Gálvez published his version through social networks in which he recognized social actors such as search mothers, journalists and environmentalists, as well as groups of the population such as indigenous people, older adults and children.

During the morning conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the president spoke about Mexicans who are abroad.

He thought that all of them are very hardworking and as an example he used the group of corridos tumbados: Yahritza and its essence. This despite the controversy they have caused for speaking badly about Mexico. For this reason, AMLO assured that Mexicans cannot “act with intolerance” and proceeded to defend the group.

At 10:00 p.m. the Frontera group’s concert began, which will continue until after 11:00 p.m.

In addition to the ceremony, artistic and cultural events take place in the Plaza de la Constitución. For this reason, thousands of people gather from the afternoon until the night of September 15 in the Zócalo, with the intention of enjoying themselves with their families and celebrating as they should.

Mexican families enjoyed the concerts that the AMLO administration offered in the last months of his administration.

