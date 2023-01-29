Mexico.- A recent viral case that shows some tender grandparents dancing Rock and Roll in the streets of Mexicoare the clear sign that when music runs through your veins, no matter your age, you can always enjoy it.

To the rhythm of Rock and Roll music, some grandparents let out the forbidden steps in the Laguna del Carpintero, from Tampicolocated in the Huasteca region of Tamaulipas, Mexico.

Through the @checoluispalacios account, a young man shared the exciting moment that caught; an elderly couple danced energetically, letting out the skill and passion that they carry for the musical genre that evolved in the United States.

During the clip, the man and the woman demonstrated that musical tastes are not forgotten, which is why they danced to the rhythm of the song “ADO”, by El tri, a band made up of Álex Lora, Rafael Salgado, Eduardo Chico, Oscar Zárate, Carlos Valerio, Lalo Toral and Felipe Chacón.

In the recording titled, “I’m waiting for my truck at the terminal of…”, a group of boys was seen, playing the guitar and drums, while they let out their talent for singing, some grandparents did not hesitate to start dancing as they felt connected to the theme song.

The people who were passing by stopped to watch the dance and record, with the complicity of the happy couple to dance with coordination together.

Checo Luis Palacios, shared the sentimental moment of adults leaving learning once again that to enjoy music you don’t need a special age.