Mexico.- The singers Priscila and Gustavo Ángel form one of the most stable and exemplary couples in the world of entertainment. During the past month of December they celebrated 20 years of marriage and lavished a lot of love on a very special date for their daughters.

The couple, parents of Sara, Gustavo and Alejandro, achieved success in the 90s, while she triumphed in the group Priscilla and her silver bullets, he did it by his side in the daredevils, both enjoying great fame in their respective careers in the world of music.

The couple fell in love immediately when they met during an event and later married. It was on November 27, 2002 when Priscila and Gustavo arrived at the altar in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León; he was 33 years old and she was 23, but the age difference was never an impediment to their romance, which is still so alive today, but much stronger.

In that great luxury event The singer wore an impressive wedding dress that made her look like a queen; a design by Mitzy, designer of the most important dresses for the famous. As godparents they had Marco Antonio Solís and his wife Cristy, who united them with the sacred bond.

Within the guest list there were important celebrities, who could not miss the wedding of two of the most important singers of that time. After twenty years of that impressive wedding, together they have been happier than ever.

Currently, Priscila and Gustavo Ángel stay away from the world of entertainment, but focused on the great family they have formed. Their absence from the industry and the stages is due to the fact that they preferred to be parents before anything else. Today they live in the United States and on social networks they do not stop showing their life after fame.

