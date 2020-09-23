Bugsy Siegel, Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Dean Martin, David Copperfield … are some of the names most associated with the City of Sin. Also athletes, but mostly linked to individual sports such as boxing, wrestling, tennis or motor racing. What has not been in Las Vegas is a Michael Jordan, a Joe Montana, a Wayne Gretzky or a José Canseco. Because Las Vegas was, until very recently, a city completely off limits to professional team sports. There was only one, in one of the minor leagues of baseball: the Las Vegas 51s, a name that referred to the proximity of the mythical Area 51 in Roswell, New Mexico, where a flying saucer that the federal government allegedly crashed According to one of the most famous conspiranoies in the world, it keeps the mortal remains of its crew members together. The reason for this covert veto was obviously gambling.

This story changed in the middle of the decade (one subsection: the next will not start until January 1 of next year, 2021), when the NHL granted the city of casinos an expansion franchise, which would finally debut, on the right foot (He played the Stanley Cup in his inaugural season, losing to the Washington Capitals) in 2017. The team was called the Vegas Golden Knights, the golden knights, and it paved the way for the other professional leagues.

Next up were the WNBA’s San Antonio Stars, who moved to Nevada just after the same 2017-2018 NHL season., to play the 2018 season of the women’s basketball league renamed Las Vegas Aces. Although they failed to qualify for the playoffs that season, in 2019 they reached the semifinals against, again, Washington, eventually champions. And this year they are also playing in the semifinals, this time against the Connecticut Sun, after two of their players have been awarded individual awards: Best Sixth Woman for Dearica Hamby and Most Valuable Player of the season for A ‘ha Wilson. And this in a year in which two of its most important players, Liz Cambage and Kelsey Plum, have not been able to play. The future looks good for the Aces.

In baseball, although not in MLB, the 51s follow, although they changed their ikerjimeneciano named after the more conventional Las Vegas Aviators last year. They are the AAA affiliates (the top flight in the minor leagues) of the Oakland Athletics.

And we come to the reason for these lines, which is none other than the definitive accolade to the existence of teams in Sin City: the arrival of the king of sports on that side of the pond, the almighty NFL. The Raiders, one of the most illustrious and well-known teams in the competition, debuted at dawn on Monday in their brand new stadium, the Allegiant Stadium, located in the city of Paradise (yes, as the song of Guns N ‘Roses), in the Las Vegas metropolitan area and that they will share with the football from the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, the UNLV Rebels. The date of the game, September 21, 2020, is already part of the history of the city.

Although the first points in the history of the stadium corresponded to the New Orleans Saints, first with a field goal by Will Lutz and then with a touchdown by Alvin Kamara, the Raiders ended up winning 24-34. This was the tenth inaugaural game after that a franchise has moved cities since the NFL and AFL merged in 1970, the total being 7 to 3 for the home team.

And the story may not end here, as there is an investment group working to also bring an NBA franchise to the Nevada desert. The city has sounded a lot, along with Kansas City, in the event that the NBA decided to bring the SuperSonics back to Seattle as an expansion franchise but decided to accompany the movement to have a more manageable number of teams, going directly from 30 to 32.

But this, for now, are rumors and rumors. For now, Las Vegas residents are spoiled for choice between Golden Knights, Aces, and Raiders.

As El Rey said: “Long live Las Vegas!”