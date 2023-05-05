A few days ago DEBATE published an article telling you how to buy flights in Viva Aerobus from 25 Mexican pesos + TUA, auction prices that the airline will have only this month of May. Today, we will specify which are the requirements.

We avoid deception, we want to help you. So we will clarify that the promotion of flights from 25 pesos in Viva Aerobus applies only to previously selected destinations by the company.

Below you will have the complete list of cities that apply for the offer, as well as the price of the flight and the TUA in each of the trips.

Remember that to buy a plane ticket with this promotion you must go to the website ‘www.vivaaerobus.com’ and then click on ‘Promotions’. If you want the step-by-step guide to complete the process, click on the link in the first paragraph.

Promotion requirements

This sales modality, called ‘Happy Weekend – Anniversary Edition’ will give you a 20 percent bonus if you pay with a HSBC VIVA credit card. If you do not have that version, but you do have another from the same bank, you will have the option of paying months without interest.

One of the requirements that you should consider is that this promotion applies only to Zero Rate. If you don’t know, here we will tell you what is the Zero Rate in Viva Aerobus?

The Zero Fare in Viva Aerobus is a type of travel in which you can only take one personal object with you, that is, a backpack whose measurements allow it to fit under the front seat of the plane.

You will not be able to take hand luggage with you, much less documented.

Requirements list:

Buy the ticket until May 7.

Flights only for travel in September and October 2023.

Reservation and purchase must be carried out at the same time.

The offer applies only to purchases on the Viva Aerobus website.

What cities apply?

Promised is debt. The company founded in 2006 has flights departing from the airports of the following destinations.

Each of them has travel options and dates availableto know all the details follow the instructions that we gave you in the fourth paragraph.

Culiacán: Ticket 65 pesos + TUA of 822.15 pesos

Mexico City (CDMX): Ticket pesos + TUA pesos

Cancun: Ticket 536 pesos + 232 TUA pesos

Acapulco: Ticket 69 pesos + TUA of 769.85 pesos

Chihuahua: Ticket 31 pesos + 741.09 TUA pesos

Ciudad Juárez: Ticket 48 pesos + 751.75 TUA pesos

Obregón City: Ticket 467 pesos + 348 TUA pesos

Guadalajara: Ticket 63 pesos + TUA of 535.92 pesos

Hermosillo: Ticket 65 pesos + TUA of 523.74 pesos

Ixtapa Zihuatanejo: Ticket 74 pesos + 696.39 TUA pesos

La Paz: Ticket 302 pesos + 529.83 TUA pesos

Los Mochis: Ticket pesos 235 + 537.14 TUA pesos

Mazatlan: Ticket 218 pesos + 704.33 TUA pesos

Monterrey: Ticket 33 pesos + TUA of 706.78 pesos

Tijuana: Ticket 79 pesos + 516.78 TUA pesos

Tampico: Ticket 63 pesos + TUA of 794.62 pesos

other discounted cities if you buy the ticket in May: Puerto Vallarta, Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, Puebla, Mérida, Morelia, Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Toluca, Veracruz, Reynosa, San José del Cabo, Villahermosa, Chiapas, Querétaro and Torreón.