Aspect of the PCR site at the Morales Meseguer hospital in Murcia yesterday morning. / GUILLERMO CARRIÓN / AGM

As a result of the increase in infections, both the Morales Meseguer hospital and the Murcia Artillery Barracks and Rosell in Cartagena, have returned to the frenzied movement of sticks. The drip of people who come to have PCR tests in both parts of the city is constant from first thing in the morning. All are presented with cit