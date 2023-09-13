Twenty-five minutes to travel less than 400 meters. That is the complaint made by one of the residents of the Carmen de Murcia neighborhood, Manuel García, who this Wednesday was stuck in a traffic jam on Proclamación Street, after the Marqués Corvera promenade was closed to traffic due to the mobility works that are being carried out. on going. The contracting company began the asphalting this Wednesday morning, so the avenue will be closed to traffic until next Thursday, the 21st, according to municipal forecasts.

“On Proclamation Street, on the corner of Princesa Street, it was impossible to move forward around 8:25 a.m.,” said García, who regretted that there were no Local Police agents regulating traffic at that time. “Everyone was in a hurry and was running the traffic lights,” said the neighbor, and ventured that if the City Council did not take action, the situation would repeat itself in the coming days.

«This new solution that was going to solve mobility is chaotic, with many buses, since it is seen that they have decided that everyone passes through this narrow street, practically standing still, so users will arrive late to their destinations, there is greater pollution, many honking their horns, and the other cars not respecting the intersection regulated by traffic lights,” he denounced.

Changes the current direction of Pintor Pedro Flores Street to allow cars that circulate on Industria Street to continue on this road







Another of those affected, such as Mari Carmen, a resident of the area, after corroborating the previous statement, wondered why the City Council had not reported in time about the traffic closure in Marqués de Corvera. “It’s the least they should have done so that we were at least warned.”

Despite there being no agents in the area in the morning, at 8:20 a.m. this Wednesday in a message on their ‘X’ account (formerly Twitter) the Local Police reported: “This morning the paving of Marqués de Corvera begins and will be the avenue is closed. Changes the current direction of Pintor Pedro Flores Street to allow vehicles that circulate on Industria Street to continue on this road. Expected date of completion of the works: September 21.

Sources from the City Council’s Mobility Department indicated that “this morning a device was launched to speed up and give fluidity to traffic, and it will be maintained while the works last to minimize the impact and inconvenience to the neighbors.”