Ecuador voted this Sunday between an agglutinated conservative right and a scattered left in the general elections, and in the midst of a pandemic that forced the imposition of health security measures in the polling stations, which, together with a high turnout, generated long lines and delays. Some 13.1 million Ecuadorians, of whom 410,000 reside abroad, were called to vote in a country where it is mandatory to do so – Failure to go to the polls is sanctioned by law with a $ 40 fine – and only hours after 1,672 more people admitted a new record of hospitalizations of those affected by Covid-19 was recorded.

The influx was so massive that up to 1:30 p.m. local time, 62.34% of the electoral census had already voted, according to the National Electoral Council of Ecuador (CNE), whose president, Diana Atamaint, described this fact as “an encouraging number.”

Columns of citizens, which in some cases stretched along several streets, forced the National Electoral Council to request that the restrictions imposed on access to polling stations, controlled by the military and police, be relaxed.

«Circumstances have arisen that discourage voters in relation to very long queues“, For his part, the vice president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Enrique Pita, acknowledged in a public appearance to report on the development of the day.

Three favorites



Up to 16 candidates opted to succeed the current president Lenín Moreno, whose term will end on May 24 and was not up for re-election. However, only the left-wing economist –and a follower of former President Rafael Correa–, Andrés Arauz, 36; former conservative banker Guillermo Lasso, 65; and the 51-year-old lawyer and indigenous leader, Yaku Pérez – aligned with the left opposed to Correísmo – had the possibility, according to analysts and polls, of moving to a second and final round to be held on April 11

It should be noted that to obtain the presidency in the first round, in Ecuador you need half plus one of the valid votes, or at least 40% with a difference of ten points above the second.

In these elections the 137 legislators of the National Assembly are also elected among more than 4,000 candidates, with a landscape of parties that is also highly fragmented.