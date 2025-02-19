Donald Trump knows as well as any other New York endemic traffic jams that suffers his city. Especially, in places like apples around their residence in the Trump tower, on Fifth Manhattan Avenue. But he cares much more the political impact of the pioneer urban tolls ‘anti -traffic jams’ that began operating in the Big Apple earlier this year and attacking the pocket of many of his voters. The Trump administration decided on Wednesday Urban tolla program that sought to reduce traffic and pollution in Manhattan and, above all, raise funds to improve the poor and deficient public transport system of the largest city of the United States.

The US president celebrated him in a message on his social network: «The toll ‘anti -traffic jam’ has died. Manhattan and all New York have been saved, ”Trump wrote before closing the message with an exclamation in capital letters: “Long life to the king!”the president proclaimed himself, amid accusations by the Democrats that Trump seeks to abuse the executive powers of the presidency. “He who saves the country does not violate any law,” Trump wrote a few days ago, borrowing a statement attributed to Napoleon.

Trump’s Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy, sent a letter to the Governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, in which he announced that the federal approval for the project would be withdrawn. Thus, Trump’s campaign promise to New Yorkers would fulfill.

«The toll plan ‘anti -traffic jams’ of the state of New York is a slap on the face of Americans of the working class and small entrepreneurs»Duffy defended in his letter. «Every American should be able to access New York City regardless of their economic possibilities. It should not be reserved for an elite of few ».









The toll began operating on January 5 and affects the part of Manhattan that is south of 60 street, which includes many of the areas most visited by tourists and local: the Midtown office area, some of its Great museums (such as MoMA), Times Square, the bars and restaurants of the Village and its surroundings or the financial sector of Wall Street. Most drivers had to pay a $ 9 toll to circulate through the affected area.

The main objective was to contribute to the plan to refinance the Metropolitan Transport Agency (MTA) with 15,000 million dollars to improve, among other things, the ancient metro systemthe spine of the city. Preliminary data show that traffic has been reduced by 9% since the beginning of the toll.

The toll has suffered several bands. It is a controversial project, which has been under study for years, defended by transport and environmental experts, and embraced by the majority of the political class of New York City, dominated by the Democrats. But a good part of those who have to scratch their pocket to enter Manhattan are from areas of much greater republican draft, such as southern Brooklyn, Staten Island and Long Island suburbs.

Democratic criticisms came above all from the other side of the Hudson River, from New Jersey, which welcomes several of the ‘bedroom cities’ that feed the economic activity of New York. His governor, the Democrat Phil Murphy, filed a lawsuit to paralyze the project, which was not supported in court.

«The current ‘anti -traffic jam’ toll program is a disaster for working class people And New Jersey middle class that they need or want to visit southern Manhattan and now they have to pay a high rate in addition to those that they already have to endure to use the tunnel or bridge, ”he protested.

The MTA responded immediately with a lawsuit in federal courts to try to stop Trump’s intentions. If the cancellation occurs, the MTA will have to see how they manage to compensate for the funds with which he had to renew public transport.