oh! And you are also hostage to your pauses. Florestan.

Following the report from the government of Mexico City, yesterday, on the attack against Ciro Gómez Leyva, on the night of Thursday, December 15, whose life was saved by the armor plating of the truck he was driving, yesterday on Radio Fórmula he reiterated his statement the next day. Friday the 16th: Someone tried to kill me, I don’t know who, I don’t know why.

Almost a month after the attack, I asked him how his life has been after that night, and he told me; I have been through different states of mind. The first moment of enormous sadness, that was the feeling that dominated, sadness. It wasn’t anger, it wasn’t fear, it was sadness because someone wanted to kill me. Everyone has their luxuries in his life, mine was being able to go out, walk, alone. Make my life alone That was my luxury, that was my extravagance and evidently, since that night I have lost it. And on the other hand, very gratified by all the expressions of support and solidarity

And he added: I go with a very strong emotional affectation, in my daily life and fighting so that the desire to continue working, to continue doing my thing, to continue living, does not lose to the other feelings of negativity. A bit of sadness that appears with these facts. And here I am, talking to you, working in the morning, going to work at night and trying hard. I really want to continue producing for a while and to continue living for a while. Life goes on.

And yes, life goes on, but differently, especially after they tried to kill you.

Life always goes on, the one who doesn’t follow later is one.

Therefore, long live! dear Cyrus. You have to go on with life.

remnants

1. TITLE.- The UNAM confirmed last night that the minister of the Supreme Court, Yasmín Esquivel, plagiarized his thesis. But that house of studies cannot cancel her professional title, which is an academic document, and she transferred the responsibility to the SEP, which is the one that grants the Professional Certificate. I don’t know how far Yasmín is going to resist, but it would be time to ask for permission while it is resolved;

2. CATEGORY.- On May 25, 2021, the United States Federal Aviation Agency, FAA, demoted the Mexican aeronautical authority and the 4-T government responded that in five months, October of that year, it would resolve it. It has run a year and seven months, and nothing. The meeting scheduled for today has been cancelled. The Mexican companies continue to fall, the American ones to grow and the government in the Bolivarian issue; Y

3. ALLIANCE.- As I told you yesterday, the entire opposition announces this morning the alliance for this year’s elections in the states of Mexico and Coahuila, with PRI candidates, and for the presidency and Mexico City in 2024, with PAN candidates. . There will also be a legislative coalition against the presidential initiatives.

See you tomorrow, but in private.