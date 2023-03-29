The Long Lap Penalty Rule

Introduced in 2019, the long lap penalty it was instituted with the intention of creating a less impactful sanction than the ‘ride through’ (the passage at controlled speed in the pit lane), which effectively destroyed the race of the punished driver. Thus it was decided to exploit the asphalt escape routes of the various circuits, to design a slower external trajectory, where the centaurs could lose a few seconds, without completely leaving the positions that count. L’item regulation that speaks of the Long Lap Penalty is the1.19.2, which defines the implementation procedure. Scrolling through the paragraphs of the page in question, we read that during the LLP the pilots “must drive in the pre-established route, in the asphalt escape route, defined by two white lines on both sides”that the penalty in the race is “communicated through the dashboard” and through “i trackside billboards“. If the centaur doesn’t do it “after three dashboard warnings, he will be punished with a double LLP or other penalty at the discretion of the Stewards“. The 2 LLPs must then be “completed within 5 laps of the notification of the penalty“, and if “not discounted after five warnings, you will be punished with a ride through“. It is then specified that the return to the track must be carried out “insecurity”, worth”heavy penalties”; and that during the external passage “Overtaking is forbidden“, while in the presence of yellow flags, you can discount at the end of them. Then there is a part dedicated to interrupted races, in which the Stewards will be able to decide whether to enforce the Long Lap Penalty at the restart or inflict another type of punishment. Finally, if it is not discounted before the end of the race, it can be given “an equivalent penalty in terms of time” or a “other penaltyat the discretion of the judging panel. There is nothing more.

The Marquez case and the first doubts

What happened during the opening stages of the Portuguese Grand Prix is ​​well known, and has seen Marc Marquez (Honda) guilty of an error in braking, which involved Jorge Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac) and Miguel Oliveira (Aprilia RNF). The Spanish champion obviously took full responsibility for the accident and was punished with two Long Lap Penalties to be served”in the Argentine Grand Prix”. The problem arose when it was learned that Marquez would be absent at Termas de Rio Hondo due to the injury he sustained in the crash and many wondered whether having specified a particular GP and not a generic “in the next race“, could have been a sort of own goal by the Commissioners. The textual reading of the press release lent itself to several questions: Would Marquez have escaped unpunished, skipping the GP of Argentina? Or will he – paradoxically – have to observe the punishment in the 2024 Argentine race? Or again, is the interpretation of the intention obvious, i.e. the application to the next race?

There fim – or rather the Federation, the body called upon to issue sanctions through the Steward Panel – then clarified 24 hours later, specifying that Marquez will carry out the Long Lap Penalties “in the next GP in which he will take part”. It should be noted that in the regulation on grid penalties it is specified that they are to be served “at the next race” or “at the next event” in which the pilot will participate, something not explicit in the LLP assigned at the end of the GP.

The regulatory void and the unanswered questions

One of the first to express perplexity about the regulatory framework of the Long Lap Penalty was Ricard Jové, former manager and current commentator of Dazn Spainwho wanted to draw attention to the spirit of the introduction of the sanction: “It has always been based on the fact that, for example, when a penalized driver had to miss three or four races, on his return he did not have to serve the penalty” and on the lexicon used so far: “Except in the case of a Wild Card or substitute, FIM penalties have for years been applied ‘at the next race on the calendar’ and not ‘at the next GP the rider will take part in’. At least until today“. All this has generated a hornet’s nest of questions on hypothetical borderline situations, for which there is no answer in the regulation. “What if Marquez were to be declared “fit” for the Argentine GP and only complete the LLPs and retire? Would it be valid?“. Or again: “But if the intent is to penalize the driver for the following race, what could be more penalizing than a ‘zero’ of a non-participation?“. And also: “If a rider were to take part in the next GP and was knocked down by a rival, would the penalty not be discounted and would it be scaled down to the next race?“. How can we fail to notice that the ‘Long Lap Penalty’ cannot be considered a sort of universal unit of measurement, given that the time lost in carrying it out varies from track to track and last year at Silverstone Fabio Quartararo took just 2.8 seconds in extending the trajectory as required, while on other tracks the range of seconds lost almost doubles. Finally, the paradoxical case of Alonso Lopez in 2020 at Misano in Moto3, when he crashed carrying out the Long Lap Penalty. The Spaniard ended his race ingloriously there, in fact not serving the penalty: the FIM did not postpone the penalty to the next race.