Genoa – Larissa Iapichino improves herself and her mother too, at the bottom of the long thrill that never ends, of the reversals, of the overtaking and counter-overtaking, of the surprises, of the reactions, of the high parables that the daughter of art draws up to the masterpiece of the last jump, the final assault on the shot in the dark, 7.00, by the British Yazmin Sawyers, surprise champion: for the blue it is 6.97, an Italian record abandoning the company of mother Fiona. Take-off three centimeters from the axis: if it had been perfect, down to the millimetre, it would have been a tie and victory for Larissa for the second best jump.

The daughter of Fiona May and Gianni Iapichino beats Malaika Mihambo, Olympic champion, leaves behind Ivana Vuleta, the Serbian champion of Europe who threatens her until her last breath; she writes a series that she had never written: all jumps above 6.70 and the last two near 7. «It was beautiful, but not for the record or for the medal. For the first time I entered a dimension: I only thought about jumping. I was competitive, feisty, determined. I realized I’ve grown up.”

Larissa brings the sixth medal of the blue expedition, near the record finishes of Milano ’82 and Goteborg ’84. The fifth, which comes from the 4×400, isn’t a miracle, it’s a feat. Alice Mangione does not suffer from an agitated first half, Ayo Folorunso plays the usual role of fighter and offers a decisive 51″69, Anna Polinari returns to Holland and Poland and changes behind only the oranges. Eleonora Marchiando holds the position behind an unattainable Femke Bol. Silver and Italian record, 3’28”61, swept by two seconds.

A seventh medal could come, in the 60hs: in the tumultuous finish (with victory for the Swiss Jason Joseph in an excellent 7″41) Lorenzo Simonelli, young Roman giant with mother from Zanzibar, destroys his personal best, 7″59, and loses the podium for 5 thousandths; the old Paolo Dal Molin is fifth. The Spanish Llopis’ fall on the last obstacle was impressive, terrible facade and relief surrounding him, hiding him from the cameras with a sheet. Transported to the hospital, it doesn’t seem serious.

In the 800s Catalin Tecuceanu and Simone Barontini end up in a difficult, nervous final, scattered with overtaking attempts and jostling. Catalin impacts with Ben: the blue remains held back, the Spaniard launched. On the last lap, the French finisseur Robert broke the delay. Behind, far away, Tecuceanu can only sketch one of his endings. He will only be able to skip Barontini. In front of Ben by three thousandths of a second he gets the better of Robert.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen uses the weapon of progression and gets his hands on second double 1500-3000 in a day that sends Norway to the top of the medal table: Skotheim misses the heptahtlon success by 30 points (third title for the French Kevin Meyer) and Guttormsen at 5.80 gets the better of the Greek Karalis and the Polish Lisek. Chance wasted for Claudio Stecchi, sixth at 5.70.

Emotional tears for Katerina Tabashnik: L’Ukraine lost its mother in a bombing and dedicates the bronze medal to her. The title goes to another Ukrainian, who fled while Dnipro was being attacked from the ground and from the air: for Yaroslava Mahuchikh the winning odds are 1.98. The veteran Andrii Protsenko also came close to waving the yellow and blue flag but at 2.31 he was burned by the Dutch Douwe Amels.