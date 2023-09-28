Everyday situations such as going to work, taking the children to school or shopping can negatively affect your mood. This can influence road safety and increase the risk of accidents.

There are many driving situations that impact our mood. Traffic and traffic jams are an example. Proof of this is the study conducted by the AAA Traffic Safety Foundation in the United States, which found that approximately 60% of drivers involved in traffic jams experienced a significant increase in stress levels.

The amount of time a person spends in the car can also be related to their mood. A study published in “Transportation Research Part A: Policy and Practice” concluded that people who spend a lot of time in the car may experience lower levels of well-being. Likewise, another section of this same study examined the emotional effects of driving long distances and found that some drivers experience emotional fatigue.

On the other hand, there is research that shows that driving at night can be another factor that affects mood, due to the lack of light and associated fatigue. These, among other circumstances such as construction work, traffic cuts, noise or weather conditions, can turn driving into a truly tedious task.

Taking into account that the factors that most affect our mood are related to weather and traffic, there are some recommendations that we can follow to avoid stressful situations and ensure that returning to our routine is a little easier, according to what they share. the experts of Parclick.

1 Plan your trips in advance and avoid rush hours

Although it is difficult to avoid peak times, anticipating can help you find alternative routes and see the best times to move. For example, if you have to pass in front of a school, leaving 10 minutes before or after the children’s arrival time can save you a long wait.

2 Reserve your parking space online

Focus on what you can control. Traffic jams are in many cases unpredictable, however, you can anticipate having a parking space when you arrive at your destination by reserving parking with the Parclick app.

3 Find entertainment

Turn your time in the car into leisure time and don’t miss the opportunity to listen to your favorite podcast, think about where you will go on your next vacation or find out the latest news. There are even people who take the opportunity to listen to audiobooks or learn a language.

4 Turn to technology

Take advantage of the advantages of technology to improve your driving experience by staying well informed about the state of traffic, the weather or the level of parking occupancy.

5 Take care of your physical and mental health

Get enough rest before driving, hydrate well, eat healthy, avoiding excesses. If you feel tired or nervous, take a break, listen to relaxing music, or do some stretching exercises. Driving in poor conditions can cause greater stress.

6 Keep your vehicle in good condition

It is very common that when we take the car we are in a hurry, so any technical failure can be a major setback. To avoid this, it is best to have all the tests up to date and not miss signs that may indicate that something is not working correctly.

7 Respect the rules

Stay alert for traffic signs and follow road safety regulations.

This will help you maintain good coexistence with other drivers and reduce the chances of any incidents. A calm journey always helps to maintain a more relaxed state of mind.