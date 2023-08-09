Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/09/2023 – 9:40 am

Future interest rates began this Wednesday’s session, the 9th, practically around the adjustments of Tuesday (8th) along the entire curve, after having fallen the day before and in light of stable retail sales in June, contrary to an estimate of a drop of 0.2%. Long rates, however, have gained strength as the dollar has turned into positive territory and short Treasury yields have advanced.

At 9:14 am this Wednesday, the Interbank Deposit (DI) contract rate for January 2024 hit a low of 12.455%, from 12.448% in the previous adjustment. The DI for January 2025 was at 10.455% from 10.432%. As for January 2027, it marked a maximum of 10.02%, from 9.970% yesterday in the adjustment. The expiry for January 2029 was at a high of 10.49% from 10.43%.