Hardly or not being able to make ends meet and seeing your health deteriorate: those who work in elderly care do so with passion and dedication, but often at the expense of themselves. Investigative journalist Lucas Brouwers sees how working in elderly care is inextricably linked to social insecurity. What about the vulnerability of the caring class?
Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Then email our ombudsman at [email protected]
- Guest:
- Lucas Brewers
- Presentation:
- Egbert Kalse
- Editorial:
- Liz Dautzenberg, Claire Verplanke & Mila-Marie Bleeksma
- Edit:
- John Paul de Bondt
- coordination:
- Henk Ruigrok van der Werven
#Long #hours #pain #financial #problems #working #elderly #care
Leave a Reply