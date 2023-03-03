We all know that technology creates dependence and in this sense it is necessary to have strategies. A recent study reveals that many hours online make teenagers more anxious.

Research by a Portuguese institute, DECO PROTESTE, shows that parents are not always aware of their children’s problems. Anxiety, mood swings and difficulty sleeping are the main problems due to the many hours online. But tantrums and depression also make the list, notes the study.

Between May and July 2022, DECO PROTESTE sent parents an online questionnaire about the behavior of young people on the internet. Got 937 valid responses. The survey for adolescents between 15 and 17 years old took place between September and October 2022. Validation resulted in 487 responses, which were weighted in order to constitute representative samples of the population.

With regard to social networks, Instagram is the social network most used by young people with 88%. TikTok follows with 73% and only 29% is Facebook. On the parents’ side, Instagram is also the most used social network, with 88%, but Facebook appears in second position with 59%.

Creating a second account and blocking parents are resources cited by more than twice as many children compared to their parents.

According to a spokeswoman for Deco Proteste, the test was also developed in Belgium, Italy and Spain.

“When questioned, 65% of adolescents admit to suffering from at least one problem caused, in part, by ‘online’ habits”, sustains the study.

In addition to the disparity verified in anxiety, 34% of young people have also recognized mood swings, yet only 18% of parents have identified them.

“Globally, parents attribute 8.4 points out of 10 to the mental health of their children, but these they attribute 6.8 points”, he informs.

In the study, Deco Proteste explains that, in terms of physical health and quality of life, the difference is smaller, pointing out that “women seem to live in worse conditions, in the referred dimensions, than men”.

It also maintains that the vast majority of young people access the Internet via smartphone, “one in four do not have a computer for any ‘online’ activity and 11% do not even have a shared device”.

“In the time that young people are immersed in the virtual world, there are no major differences between the views of parents and children: on both sides, they estimate the same duration from Monday to Friday and on weekends: on average, respectively, 02:47 and 03:40”, he says. In terms of time spent ‘online’ and time spent studying, the difference is only 10%.

“The Internet is the known front for exercises other than school. Although there is a margin of credit on the part of parents, the difference is more than 10% between the time they think their children devote to studying and the time they actually spend doing so: 88% against 75%, respectively”, he indicates.

“If boys use the internet mainly to play in groups, girls prefer it for shopping. Young people also visit more adult ‘sites’,” she reports.

According to the analysis, most teenagers use about four social networks, but “awareness of this number only reaches about a third of parents, against more than half of young people”.

“What is believed to be known about the visited networks is 30% different, in the case, for example, of Discord. With the same percentage of “out of tune”, the presence on Facebook is overvalued by parents, since young people, in fact, migrated to other networks. The daily average permanence on social networks exceeds two hours for 61% of adolescents”, he notes.

With regard to erotic messages via cell phone — sexting, short for sex and texting — 48% of parents claim to have addressed the subject, while only 27% of adolescents confirmed this conversation.