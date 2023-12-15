New research from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System indicates that people hospitalized with influence Seasonal can also suffer from long-term adverse health effects, particularly involving the lungs and airways.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, extensive research has emerged detailing the virus's ability to attack multiple organ systems, potentially causing a variety of long-lasting and often disabling health problems known as long COVID.

The results of the study were published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases.

Long-lasting influence: that's what it's all about

The new study comparing the viruses that cause COVID-19 and the flu also revealed that in the 18 months following infection, patients hospitalized with COVID-19 or seasonal flu faced an increased risk of death, hospital readmission and health problems in many organ systems. Furthermore, the highest risk period was 30 days or later after the initial infection.

“The study illustrates the high number of deaths and health losses following hospitalization for COVID-19 or seasonal influenza,” the researcher said. said senior author Ziyad Al-Aly, MD, a clinical epidemiologist at Washington University.

“It is critical to note that health risks were highest after the first 30 days of infection. Many people think they are over COVID-19 or the flu after being released from the hospital. This may be true for some people. But our research shows that both viruses can cause long-term illness.”

The statistical analysis extended up to 18 months after infection and included a comparative assessment of the risks of death, hospital admissions and 94 adverse health event outcomes involving the body's major organ systems.

“A review of previous studies on COVID-19 versus influenza focused on a narrow, short-term set of health outcomes,” the researcher said. said Al-Aly, who treats patients within the VA St. Louis Health Care System and is an assistant professor of medicine at Washington University.

“Our new approach compared the long-term health effects of a wide range of conditions.” Five years ago it would not have occurred to me to look into the possibility of a “long flu.” An important lesson we learned from SARS-CoV-2 is that an infection that was initially thought to cause only a brief illness can also lead to a chronic illness. This revelation motivated us to examine the long-term outcomes of COVID-19 compared to influenza.

“We wanted to know whether and to what extent affected people also experience long-term health effects,” Al-Aly said. “The big answer is that both COVID-19 and the flu have led to long-term long-term health problems, and the big aha moment was the realization that the extent of long-term health loss has eclipsed the problems these patients had to endure in the early stage of the infection. Long COVID is much more of a health problem than COVID, and long flu is much more of a health problem than influenza.”

The overall risk however and the occurrence of death, hospitalizations and loss of health in many organ systems are substantially higher among COVID-19 patients than among those who have had the seasonal flu, Al-Aly said. “The one notable exception is that influenza poses greater risks to the pulmonary system than COVID-19,” she said. He said.

“This tells us that influenza is actually more of a respiratory virus, as we've all thought for the last 100 years.” In comparison, COVID-19 is more aggressive and indiscriminate as it can attack the pulmonary system, but it can also affect any organ system and is more likely to cause fatal or serious conditions involving the heart, brain, kidneys and other organs.”

The researchers analyzed anonymized medical records in a database maintained by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the nation's largest integrated health care delivery system. They evaluated information involving 81,280 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 from March 1, 2020, to June 30, 2022, as well as 10,985 patients hospitalized for seasonal influenza from October 1, 2015, to February 28. 2019.

Patients represented multiple ages, races, and genders. For both viruses, the patient's vaccination status did not influence the results. Those in the COVID-19 cohort were hospitalized during the pre-delta, delta, and omicron eras.

Over the overall 18-month study period, COVID-19 patients faced a 50% higher risk of death than those with seasonal flu. This corresponded to about eight more deaths per 100 people in the COVID-19 group compared to those with flu.

Although COVID-19 showed a greater risk of health loss than seasonal influenza, infection with both viruses carried a significant risk of disability and disease.

The researchers found that COVID-19 had a 68% higher risk of health conditions examined across all organ systems (64 of 94 adverse health outcomes studied), while influenza was associated with an elevated risk in 6 % of health cases (six out of 94), especially affecting the respiratory system.

Additionally, over 18 months, COVID-19 patients experienced an increased risk of hospital readmission and admission to an intensive care unit (ICU). For every 100 people in each group, there were 20 more hospital admissions and nine more intensive care admissions for COVID-19 than for flu.

“Our findings highlight the continued need to reduce the risk of hospitalization for these two viruses as a way to alleviate the overall burden of health loss in populations,” the researcher said. Al-Aly said.

“For both COVID-19 and seasonal flu, vaccinations can help prevent severe illness and reduce the risk of hospitalization and death. Optimizing vaccination uptake must remain a priority for governments and health systems around the world. This is especially important for vulnerable populations such as the elderly and immunocompromised people.”

In both COVID-19 and influenza, more than half of deaths and disability occurred in the months following infection compared to the first 30 days, the last of which is known as the acute phase.

“The idea that COVID-19 or influenza are only acute diseases overlooks their broader long-term effects on human health,” he said. Al-Aly said.

“Before the pandemic, we tended to discount most viral infections as somehow irrelevant: 'You'll get sick and get better in a few days.' But we're finding that's not everyone's experience. Some people end up with serious long-term health problems. We must become aware of this reality and stop trivializing viral infections and understand that they are the main causes of chronic diseases.”

