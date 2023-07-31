When the Orange lands in Dunedin for the second time in eight days on Monday with the charter plane of the world football association FIFA, the sun will shine in the New Zealand city. The Dutch national team previously played against Portugal on July 23 and will meet Vietnam on Tuesday (09:00 Dutch time) in the covered Dunedin Stadium.

The temperature is comfortable during the last training, despite the New Zealand winter, and the turf of the local university complex is fine. For example, the conditions for the Dutch national team on the South Island of New Zealand seem ideal in several respects.

According to national coach Andries Jonker, however, this is a coincidence and it can be different every day. “The sun may be shining now, but on Wednesday it will be 6 degrees here again, and rain and strong winds are predicted,” explains the national coach of Orange prior to the last training. “We didn’t want to be locked up here in those kinds of circumstances.”

During the World Cup, the Netherlands therefore did not opt ​​for the only permanent accommodation available in Dunedin, but for a stay in Tauranga. Located on the North Island of New Zealand. At no less than 1,300 kilometers from the host city of Dunedin, where the Orange squad plays two of the three matches in the group stage. The other game, against the United States, took place in Wellington.

A draw against Vietnam is enough for the Netherlands to reach the last sixteen

In retrospect, Tauranga was not such a convenient choice when it comes to the tiring flight movements for the players. Moreover, the training field there still does not meet the requirements. Because in the middle of the Bay Oval turf there is a rock-hard ‘slab’ of 30 by 30 meters, which pitches of the cricket ground. That made playing eleven against eleven impossible. Promises to make improvements were not kept. An angry squire called the situation “amateurism of the highest order”.

However, an alternative was not found last week. The most suitable lawn near Tauranga is about an hour and a half away in the town of Hamilton. But the national coach and his players did not feel like spending hours in buses.

And so the Orange, the vice world champion, stranded in a position where the team could not even complete a decent training match. In the last training at Bay Oval, eight against eight was played as an emergency solution.

Choice of 62 base camps

How could this have happened? During the World Cup down under the 32 participants will stay at one fixed location, from where they will travel to the stadiums in the ten host cities. FIFA offered 62 different ‘base camps’ for the tournament, twenty-five of which were in New Zealand, consisting of a hotel and training ground. They are inextricably linked.

After the draw, last October, teams were free to view multiple locations in order to express different preferences based on that. The eye of team manager Sonja van Geerenstein fell on the available ‘package’ in Tauranga: the Trinity Warf Hotel and the field of the Bay Oval. The big plus is the mild temperature in winter. After viewing some photos and videos, Jonker became enthusiastic. And managed to convey that to the internationals. It was known that there was a hard plate in the middle of the intended training field, but Van Geerenstein was told that a solution would be found.

But when she paid a second visit in March of this year, the problem had not yet been resolved. Once again, all kinds of promises followed from the local administrators who – as it turns out afterwards when asked by experts who maintain cricket fields – simply sounded in the field with this kind pitches could not be performed. At least not without completely ruining the cricket field. Jonker only found out when he and his team had already arrived in Tauranga. FIFA’s apologies were of no use to him.

Flying 42,000 kilometers

The choice for Tauranga has meanwhile also boosted the number of kilometers traveled by Orange. The World Cup in Australia and New Zealand has not yet passed the group stage and it is already certain that the twenty-five internationals – two of whom have now returned home – and 35 staff members per person will travel more than 42,000 kilometers in the air. That’s more than a circle around the world. And many thousands of kilometers can be added to that.

By far the largest part of those kilometers is made on the journey from Schiphol to Sydney, where the Orange landed first (almost 17,000 kilometers) and then to New Zealand – and the return journey that follows. But in addition, the Orange also flew another 5,000 kilometers in the group stage.

Incidentally, FIFA has announced that it wants to compensate for emissions, but it will only become clear in the autumn how exactly this will be designed.

Logically, the further Orange gets, the more there is to be flown. If the Netherlands becomes first in Group E, an eighth final is scheduled in Sydney against Italy or South Africa, most likely. If the Netherlands is second, then a meeting with Sweden in Melbourne is obvious. A possible quarter-final is for the Orange again on New Zealand soil: Auckland or Wellington. The final is on August 20 in Australia, in Sydney.

While Jonker and his team compete at the World Cup to get as far as possible, the KNVB football association in Australia and New Zealand, together with Conny Helder (outgoing Minister of Sport, VVD), is lobbying to bring the 2027 World Cup to the Netherlands. to fetch. That tournament would then be organized together with Germany and Belgium. ‘Sustainability’ is one of the most important pillars of it pray.

That seems tempting for FIFA: the world football association has committed itself to the climate goals of Paris. To meet this requirement, CO emissions must be reduced by 2030 2 at tournaments have been reduced by halfand reach net zero before 2040.

A ‘compact’ World Cup, as Secretary-General of the KNVB Gijs de Jong calls it, can contribute to this. The idea of ​​the KNVB, he told NOSis to travel ‘mainly’ by train and other public transport once everyone has flown in, so that further flying is not necessary.