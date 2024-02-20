Home page World

Spectacular discovery in Germany: The Alpine bat has been found in a forest biotope near Lauterstein (Göppingen district). © Dietmar Nill/dpa

It is an extremely rare species. The animal was considered extinct in Germany for a long time. The spectacular discovery was made using detectors.

Lauterstein – The mammal weighs a maximum of nine grams and has a wingspan of around 20 centimeters and is extremely rare: the Alpine bat. The Heinz Sielmann Foundation has succeeded in detecting this bat species in a forest biotope near Lauterstein in the Göppingen district (Baden-Württemberg). The Alpine bat was considered extinct in Germany between 1951 and 2007, the foundation said.

Experts report rare find in Germany: Long-extinct animal discovered in forest

According to this, the Alpine bat is coming Federal Agency for Nature Conservation at an altitude of up to 3,300 meters. The species therefore holds the altitude record for bat records in Europe. Contrary to its name, it can also be observed at sea level in the Mediterranean region and can also be found in large cities in Italy, for example. In recent years, the Alpine bat has been detected sporadically throughout Germany. The “strongly rock-bound bat” appears to be expanding its range northward.

The first individual finds in Germany were mainly in Saxony-Anhalt, North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria, a spokesman for the foundation told the dpa news agency.

Researchers tracked down the rare animal using an automatic bat call detector. In addition to the spectacular find, a total of 19 bat species were listed in the biotope. Including the endangered gray long-eared bat.

Foresters in Bavaria, on the other hand, suspected a completely different sensation. One DNA analysis then confirmed a rare discovery of an almost extinct giant beetle.

Has the alpine bat discovered a new habitat?

It remains to be seen whether the Alpine bat will settle in the foothills of the Swabian Alb. “It remains to be seen whether it will develop in such a way that there will be a permanent existence there,” explained the spokesman. Regular monitoring is planned to find out.

