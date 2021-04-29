W.ow will we look back on the phase of transformation, for example between 2020 and 2030, when electromobility learned to run, led by a certain Tesla? Who grew up faster than he had thought himself, and soon went from hunter to hunted, from outsider to actor in the thick of it. Who, beyond everyday software updates, could hardly or wanted to deal with mundane things like facelifts on the body. The Model S and 3 are slowly starting to look a bit old, and the black trims, which are now replacing chrome, are not exactly catapulting them onto the Mars of fresh emotions. In the certainty that the internal combustion engine still fulfills many wishes, but does not become CO2-neutral, politics and society are orienting themselves towards the electric vehicle, which does not roll out of the factory in a climate-neutral way, but perhaps soon a little more consistently. There is no question that it can already be used to drive from A to B today. But B must not be as far away as it can be on some days of vacation, a spontaneous family outing or daily substitute life.

Of course, a lot has been done with Tesla, including by us. We now wanted to know what basic mobility feels like at the electric spearhead. That’s why we ordered Model 3 in its simplest version, Standard Range Plus. Means rear-wheel drive, curb weight 1.7 tons and thus the lightest of the three models on offer, WLTP standard range 448 kilometers from the battery with 55 kWh, 306 PS, top speed 225 km / h, 0 to 100 km / h in 5.6 seconds, less equipment and connectivity, base price 39,990 euros, minus government subsidies that is 34,970 euros including processing fee. In the fine print, Tesla is honest. “For optimal long-distance capability in cold environments, we recommend the maximum range or performance versions,” it says.