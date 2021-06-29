E.Heavy storms with heavy rain and gusts of wind passed over the southwest on Tuesday night and caused numerous damage. Fallen trees, flooded streets and full cellars kept helpers busy on dozens of missions across the country on Tuesday. According to the Interior Ministry, around 4,000 emergency services were active across the country due to the storm, and around 1,100 emergency calls were received by the police in the country. The greater Stuttgart area and the districts of Reutlingen and Calw were particularly affected by the storm. New rain showers on Tuesday afternoon were not so heavy.

As a result of strong gusts of wind, an approximately 25-meter-high construction crane overturned on Tuesday in Meersburg (Lake Constance district). The crane hit the roof of a three-storey residential building, causing considerable damage to one of the top-floor apartments. While the tower of the crane came to rest on the house, the crane boom hit the gardens of the property behind. In doing so, he damaged at least three other residential buildings. Nobody was injured because the residents of the attic apartment were not at home at the time of the accident. According to the police, rescuing the construction crane will be time-consuming and will take a long time.

In the state capital, the fire brigade went on more than 330 missions. Heavy gusts covered parts of the Stuttgart Opera House during the night. Tens of thousands of liters of water entered the building, said the managing director of the Stuttgart State Theater, Marc-Oliver Hendriks, on Tuesday. The roof structure as well as the ceilings and walls inside were damaged.

State Opera must first be drained

Operations at the storm-ridden State Opera in Stuttgart cannot resume until this Saturday at the earliest. “Today there was another heavy rain shower, and water seeped into the house again because the roof was only temporarily covered,” said Hendriks. Thousands of liters of water entered the house on Tuesday afternoon. “The top priority is to seal the roof so that no more water can get in,” said Hendriks. The house has been open again for around two weeks.

Rail traffic in and around the state capital also came to a standstill on Tuesday. Regional traffic to Stuttgart stopped on several routes. Long-distance trains did not stop at the main station at times. The Stuttgart trams (SSB) and the Stuttgart S-Bahn were also affected by the storm. At least one station in the SSB area was flooded and caused delays in operations.

A man was seriously injured during the storm in a forest near Stuttgart. According to the police, the 54-year-old e-bike driver was on a forest path on Monday evening, which was badly undermined by the thunderstorm and blocked by falling branches. The man fell and was seriously injured. Another e-biker found him and got help. Rescue workers took him to the hospital.

Cars disappear in the masses of water

The police in Reutlingen reported more than 540 emergency calls by morning on Tuesday, numerous streets were flooded and cellars were full. The sewage treatment plant overflowed in the Betzingen district. The roof of a company in Metzingen collapsed under the water. Nobody was injured.

Rescue workers were also required in the Calw district on Monday evening. They moved out in the municipality of Altensteig because of flooded streets, overflowing gullies and landslides. According to a police spokesman, a wall was torn away a few meters on the Nagold River. The heavy rain also flooded the community of Bösingen in the Rottweil district. Recordings on the net show how cars sink into the masses of ice and water.

A house in Wüstenrot (Heilbronn district) was also struck by lightning. According to the police, it was initially unclear whether the building had to be demolished. The entire roof structure burned on Monday, the fire brigade was only able to bring the fire under control after a few hours. The residents of the house were unharmed.

Long-distance traffic in the southwest paralyzed

The storms also paralyzed Deutsche Bahn long-distance traffic in parts of Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg on Tuesday evening. According to the railway, the interruptions should probably continue into the evening hours. This affected connections between Stuttgart and Munich, Stuttgart and Nuremberg, between Erfurt, Nuremberg and Munich, between Fulda and Munich and between Frankfurt (Main) and Passau. The night trains of the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) to and from Amsterdam, Brussels, Innsbruck and Vienna are canceled, as the railroad announced.

Long-distance trains that are still running are sometimes very full. For this, we ask for your understanding, it said at the railway. Travelers were asked to find out about their connection prior to departure.

During the course of the day, long-distance trains had temporarily not stopped at Stuttgart main station due to the storm damage. Regional traffic to Stuttgart stopped on several routes.