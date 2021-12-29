Home page world

The jury has still not passed a verdict. © Elizabeth Williams / AP / dpa

There is still no verdict in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s former partner. The judge now urges the jury to hold longer meetings.

New York – In the abuse trial against the former partner of the late millionaire Jeffrey Epstein, the jury, which has been advising for days, has still not passed a verdict. The jury should meet again on Wednesday. In the trial, the defendant Ghislaine Maxwell is accused of having played a central role as an assistant in setting up a ring for the sexual abuse of minors.

The twelve jury members have been in session since last week. According to CNN, at their meetings, among other things, they obtained minutes of the plaintiffs’ interrogations. Judge Alison Nathan expressed concern that the rampant Coronavirus variant Omikron in New York could endanger the process, US media reported. She urged an extended jury meeting and a possible continuation of the deliberations on the New Year’s weekend.

Charge and possible sentence

60-year-old Maxwell has been charged on six counts, including trafficking minors for abuse. The allegations of four main witnesses date back to 1994 to 2004, the alleged crimes allegedly took place in Epstein’s mansions in New York, Florida, Santa Fe and London.

Maxwell faces 70 years in prison if convicted on all counts, according to CNN. She always rejected the allegations and refrained from making a statement during the trial.

The defense has presented the case as a legal settlement with its client since the beginning, since the public prosecutor could no longer prosecute Epstein itself. The 66-year-old was found unconscious in his prison cell while preparing for the abuse trial against him in August 2019 and was pronounced dead in the hospital. An autopsy report found suicide as the cause of death. dpa