Ubisoft has given a brief update on its missing in action Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake, which has had a troubled development and still lacks a formal release date.

Originally announced back in 2020 for release the following year, work on the game was rebooted when development dragged on and the project was then moved from Ubisoft Mumbai to Ubisoft Montreal.

Updates from the project have since been scarce, although Ubisoft broke cover last night to state that the game was still very much in development and had recently “passed an important internal milestone.”

Ubisoft’s initial unveiling of its Sands of Time remake in 2020 received a mixed response.

“Development is progressing,” Ubisoft said. “We look forward to sharing more in the future!”

The update comes as a bit of a surprise, as Ubisoft previously said it would have nothing more to share in 2023. Indeed, producer Jean-Francois Naud told fans “should not expect to hear more about the game this year” back in May – but perhaps there’s still time for something more, maybe at The Game Awards next month?

As you know, the passionate team at @UbisoftMTL is reimagining this legendary story, and we are glad to announce today that the project has passed an important internal milestone and development is progressing. We look forward to sharing more in the future! — Prince of Persia™ (@princeofpersia) November 21, 2023

Before all that, Ubisoft is set to launch Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora in just a few weeks. After that, 2024 is set to bring Skull and Bones (we hope) and the future of Assassin’s Creed. Could the Prince finally arrive then too?