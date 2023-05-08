Home page politics

From: Linus Prien

Split

Ricarda Lang on the ARD program “Report from Berlin”. © Screenshot from ARD “Report from Berlin”

After allegations against the Greens and Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck have been raised in recent weeks, party leader Ricarda Lang is now defending Habeck – and attacking Markus Söder.

Berlin – For several weeks, nepotism has been discussed in the Federal Ministry of Economics. Now the Green Party leader Ricarda Lang sharply rejects allegations by the Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder against her party in connection with personnel disputes in the Ministry of Economic Affairs. One of Robert Habeck’s state secretaries, Patrick Graichen, is under massive criticism because he was involved in the selection of the new managing director of the German Energy Agency, Michael Schäfer, even though he is his best man.

Mistakes happened and they were clearly acknowledged, said Lang on Sunday evening in the ARD program “Report from Berlin”. The Greens are also happy to accept criticism. “But if that comes loudest from the CSU and Markus Söder, among others, the one with the amigo affair, who made nepotism into a kind of working model with the mask affair, then you have to honestly say that there is an accusation of double standards also more projection.”

Nepotism allegations against Habeck: Söder goes to the Greens

Söder criticized the personnel policy of the Ministry of Economic Affairs as a whole. “The whole green clan is somehow occupied there,” he said, “brother, sister, uncle, aunt.” And if you keep looking, you’re sure to find some Schwippschwager. “This is nothing but green corruption,” he said.

At the CSU party conference on Saturday, CSU leader Markus Söder asked Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck to fire his State Secretary Patrick Graichen. Otherwise the Graichen affair would be a Habeck affair.

Nepotism allegations against Habeck: Lang defends himself against allegations

For her part, however, Lang went on the offensive and referred, among other things, to the mask affair in which members of the Bundestag and state parliament from the CDU and CSU were involved. During the corona pandemic, they received a lot of money for arranging protective masks. As a result, three politicians from the Union resigned from their parties. The then Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn is also active. With the so-called Amigo affair, the corruption scandal surrounding the Bavarian Prime Minister Max Streibl and other CSU politicians, which led to Striebl’s resignation in 1993, Lang attacked the Söders party directly.

In addition to a certain amount of self-criticism with regard to the appointment of the managing director of the German Energy Agency, Lang also called for “leave the church in the village”. In her view, “the most absurd connections would be opened” in parts. The Green Party leader considers it a “self-evident” that even Olaf Scholz warned his vice chancellor despite a state visit to Africa. It was also clear to Lang and to the coalition as a whole that “the rules” had to be followed. (dpa/lp)