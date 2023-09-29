Long Covid, Nursing Up De Palma: “From anxiety to insomnia, up to cognitive fog and memory lapses: here’s what nurses risk”

Nurses increasingly exposed, not only toCovidbut also to post-infection symptoms. A situation that is no longer bearable, according to Antonio De PalmaNational President ofl Nursing Up. “We are facing a real one pathology difficult to classify and with symptoms very similar to work stress. The devastating effects of Long Covid in some cases even risk being disabling and they force, as is happening in the USA, thousands of professionals to voluntarily resign or request early retirement. We need a thorough investigation by the Ministry of Health”, declares De Palma.

READ ALSO: Healthcare, the Indians are arriving. Italian nurses against Minister Schillaci

The effects linked to Long Covid are in fact multiple. Between these sleep disorders, constant changes in mood and anxiety. “These are symptoms that could easily be confused, by treating doctors, as well as by health professionals themselves, as psycho-physical reactions deriving from grueling shifts and from a profession, we have been repeating for years, decidedly demanding like ours, where, between long hours, night shifts and the now chronic structural disorganization of hospitals, exacerbated by the shortage of staff, the inconveniences for the Italian nurse are common of the day”, explains De Palma.

“Let’s not forget the punches and kicks inflicted in the lanes and trauma resulting from violence suffered by healthcare workers. The most affected are women, our nurses. How many could be affected by attacks with real traumas from which it is difficult to escape and which manifest themselves with real mental as well as physical pathologies? Yet, in thousands of cases we could be faced with the after-effects of Coronavirus infections, reactions that our body accumulates like real waste and which are classified by experts as Long Covid”.

“We have it loudly denounced in the recent past, we have provided the community with alarming numbers, starting with those of infected nurses, sourced from INAIL. No category of workers in Italy has paid the price of the pandemic, psychologically and physically, like nurses”, continues De Palma.

Subscribe to the newsletter

