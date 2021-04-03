ofMarion Neumann shut down

After surviving the corona infection, almost a third of the patients have to return to the clinic for treatment – this is the result of a British study on long-term damage.

London – when is a corona infection * considered actually survived? A British study by researchers from University College London, the Office for National Statistics and the University of Leicester has now delivered worrying results on long-term damage.

The scientists did their research, according to a report in the British newspaper The Guardian compared the files of almost 48,000 people who had to be treated in hospital for Corona * and who were discharged by August 31, 2020, with the records of a control group from the general population. The result: almost a third of the people were admitted back to hospital for further treatment within four months of being discharged. One in eight patients died during the same period.

“Long Covid” study: British researchers examine long-term damage – “Worrying”

“Worrying,” says Dr. Amitava Banerjee from the Department of Health Informatics at University College London. “We are clearly showing here that this is by no means a benign disease. We have to monitor former Covid * patients so that we can identify organ impairment at an early stage, ”says Banerjee in The Guardian further quoted.

The British study also shows that the risk of severe Covid-19 disease is increased by respiratory diseases, heart disease or diabetes. This fact has been known for a long time – but the study now also reveals that an infection itself can also trigger such medical complications. For former Covid patients, there was an increasing number of new diagnoses of the diseases mentioned.

“Long Covid” in the video: Former corona infected people still suffer from these long-term effects

Long-term damage after surviving corona infections – not only respiratory problems found

Apparently, the coronavirus * can not only cause severe respiratory problems, but also infect and damage organs such as the heart, liver and kidneys. The German Society for Pneumology and Respiratory Medicine (DGP) recently commented on the long-term damage. “It is estimated that around 10 percent have to struggle with long-term effects known as Post-Covid Syndrome or Long-Covid,” said a press release.

According to the researchers involved in the UK study on Long Covid, the results could have far-reaching implications. “Our results suggest that the long-term burden of Covid-19-related morbidity could be significant for hospitals and the broader healthcare system,” the scientists said in The Guardian quoted. (nema) (*Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA)

