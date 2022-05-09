from Vera Martinella

Study identifies markers that can predict which sufferers are most likely to develop long-term sequelae after infection

In cancer patients who have contracted Covid, two inflammatory markers are associated with an increased risk of developing long-term consequences of the infection. According to the conclusions reached by an international team of researchers in a study just published in the scientific journal Journal of the National Cancer Institute

elevated levels of C-reactive protein (CRP) and of the neutrophil / lymphocyte ratio indicate in patients with solid tumors a higher probability of undergoing the so-called Long Covid or post-Covid syndrome.

Symptoms of Long Covid The long-term sequelae of Sars-CoV-2 infection are a topic of study around the world. It is about one or more symptoms persisting in the body for more than three months after infectionwith consequences that are sometimes so severe as to prevent the person suffering from it from returning to lead a normal life. Today it is thought that Long Covid can affect as much as 50% of former Covid patients (the statistics for now vary a lot and we are talking about a range between 13 and 60.5). The symptom is certainly the most common chronic fatigue, followed by loss of taste and smell, sleep disturbances, anxiety, heart problems (such as palpitations and irregular heartbeat). Another very frequently reported symptom is brain fog, a condition characterized by memory and concentration problems in addition to the constant feeling of fatigue. And the list is still long: it includes gastrointestinal problems and disorders affecting the kidneys, liver, skin and hair. Symptoms are not always related to the degree of severity of the Covid disease suffered in the acute phase and the mechanism by which they develop is not always clear.

I study But what is known about Long Covid in cancer patients? To get an answer, the researchers analyzed the data contained in the European OnCovid registry in which 1,339 patients with a solid tumor and a diagnosis of Covid were enrolled between February 2020 and February 2021. The survey shows that 203 subjects (therefore 15, 2% of participants) developed Long Covid symptoms, in particular respirators (in almost 48% of participants), chronic fatigue (44%), weight loss (6.4%) e neuro-cognitive disorders (6.9%). Comparing the different values ​​in cancer patients with Long Covid and in those who are completely cured of the infection, we found that levels of C-reactive protein (CRP) and of the neutrophil / lymphocyte ratio they were significantly higher in those who continued to have disorders after becoming negativized – he explains Alessandra Gennari, director of the Novara Oncology Department, one of the main authors of the study -. In practice, our analyzes indicate that it is possible to identify, by evaluating these simple parameters, those patients who will develop a Long Covid condition. Information that can be useful for intervening from the beginning to mitigate the effects on people who already have a situation of fragility due to cancer.

Close controls Other risk factors associated with higher chances of post-Covid sequelae then appear having been hospitalized due to Sars-CoV-2, have had complications due to the infection or have suffered from it in a form that required specific therapies. Patients undergoing chemotherapy appear less predisposed to suffer from long-term disorders due to the virus – concludes Gennari, associate professor of Oncology at the University of Eastern Piedmont -. Being able to identify from the beginning of the infection which patients will develop a Long Covid syndrome makes it easier for us intervene promptly through close checksIt is important that patients report the ailments they suffer from to their oncologist so that they can be helped. We can also predict targeted rehabilitation practices, depending on the Long Covid symptoms present in the individual person. The most serious problem is that these patients are unable to receive anti-cancer treatments due to intense weakness or other mainly respiratory problems. The goal, therefore, is to do everything possible for stem the long-term consequences of the virus that complicate an often already complex situation. Also to limit the danger of Long Covid, it is very important that cancer patients receive the fourth dose of vaccine, safe and effective in increasing the immunological response.