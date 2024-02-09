Headache, asthenia, tiredness, dizziness. Are the main physical symptoms of Long Covid, found 18 months after infection. On the psychic levelHowever, in several cases anxiety, depression and insomnia are still recorded. A picture that emerges from a large study, involving over two thousand patients, started two years ago by the Brf Onlus Foundation – Institute for scientific research in psychiatry and neuroscience, as the neurologist and psychiatrist Armando Piccinni, president of the Foundation, explains to Adnkronos Salute and professor at Unicamillus University.

The physical symptoms

“Two years ago we developed – says Piccinni – a study protocol, based on a battery of questions that allowed us to collect detailed information from patients who had had Covid, through questionnaires proposed at precise time intervals, initially every three months twice, then every 6 months. And this, in the research design, for 3 years. Now we are in the second year of observation and we continue to monitor the symptoms of Long Covid”.

The investigation “concerned all organs, with greater attention to the brain, which is our specific sector of study. The result was that, after 18 months, based on the data analysed, there is a prevalence, which soon we will be able to quantify more precisely, especially for disorders such as headache (in people who did not suffer from it before), asthenia, therefore with muscle tiredness, and dizziness”. But other symptoms also remain such as “insomnia which is a disabling disorder. For those who suffer from it, among other things, a series of problems begins linked to the search for a solution which often involves self-medication with all the consequences, a starting from a failure by the doctor to take charge which would allow the problem to be addressed at its source”.

Symptoms in the psyche

On a psychiatric level, however, the main symptoms found “are basically depression and anxiety”. Another element that emerges is the possible link with cognitive problems in the elderly. “At the moment it is a suspicion, because to have clear data it would be necessary to carry out a study with a control population. However, there would seem to be a tendency towards an increase in cognitive disorders which will need to be verified. At the end of the study we will also see if the increased memory disturbances and the persistence of the so-called 'cognitive fog'”.

According to data from the first surveys, three months after Covid infection, 65% of the volunteers presented at least one of the neuropsychological symptoms; approximately 59% at least 2; 54% more than 2 symptoms; 48% of subjects more than 5. 30 neuropsychological symptoms were investigated and the most frequent were concentration difficulties, experienced by more than 70% immediately after the illness and by more than 40% three months later; feeling of lower mental efficiency, approximately 65% ​​had it after recovery, more than 30% after three months; headache, approximately 60% after recovery, 25% still after 3 months. Memory impairment problems affected approximately 60% after recovery and more than 30% after 3 months. The data on the subsequent phases are still being processed “but we can say that the trend is confirmed. The main symptoms persist and we will soon have a precise quantification”.

A year for the budget

On Long Covid, continues Piccini, “today there is no monitoring by the public health system. Our study will close in about a year. We will take stock and we would like to bring it to the attention of the institutions, scientific societies, governs the phenomenon which highlights the presence of a segment of the population which, some time after the Covid infection, continues to have high health needs. And this should lead to the formation of teams, at least in large hospitals, of doctors trained in recognition and treatment of Long Covid which will however accompany us for many years, given that Covid is still active”.