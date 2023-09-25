Home page World

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Split

A study found that in many cases, Long Covid damages more than the lungs. The brain and kidneys may also have persistent problems.

London – A study about the Long-term effects of Long Covid has found that patients not only suffered damage to the lungs, but also to other organs. A third of the patients examined showed damage to several organs five months after the infection. The authors of the so-called C-MORE study therefore call on the population to be more careful when dealing with the coronavirus.

In addition to the lungs, Long Covid can cause lasting damage to the kidneys and brain

“We found that patients who were previously hospitalized were three times more likely to have abnormalities in multiple organs, including the lungs, brain and kidneys, five months after discharge,” said study leader Dr. Betty Raman, in conversation with Sky News. In total, the study examined more than 250 people of different ages and genders who had previously required hospitalization in Great Britain due to a serious corona infection. The results were published in the science magazine at the end of September “The Lancet Respiratory Medicine” published.

A self-test for Covid-19 is on several FFP2 masks. © Jens Kalaene/dpa

In all cases, the lungs were most affected by ongoing problems. In the previous Covid-19 patients, abnormalities in the lungs were almost fourteen times higher than in the control group without corona disease, while abnormalities in the brain and kidneys were three and twice as high, respectively. “So it even appears to be affecting the mental health of patients who were previously hospitalized with this infection,” Raman continued. According to the study authors, how severely the organs were affected depended on age, previous illnesses and other factors.

According to experts, Long Covid is more than a respiratory virus: “Long-term damage to the health of people across the entire population”

Dr. Margaret O’Hara, one of the founders of Long Covid Support, agreed Sky News: “It is now abundantly clear that this is not just a respiratory virus, but that it causes long-term damage to the health of people across the population, including the large number of people who are not hospitalized in the acute phase of the infection became.”

According to the “Not Recovered” group, around 65 million people worldwide are considered post-Covid sufferers because they are still suffering from one or more of the 200 known symptoms more than three months after the acute phase of the disease. Those affected often lack perspective because the persistent symptoms sometimes limit their entire everyday life. “I have now given up hope of becoming ‘the old woman’ again. Instead, I feel like my nervous system has fundamentally changed. My goal remains to be able to live better with the deficits,” said a recent patient from the Verden district in conversation with District newspaper.

Long Covid patients in Germany: Treatment options are largely limited

A particular problem for Long Covid patients in Germany is the billing of treatments. Anyone who can be proven to have become infected through work can bill for treatments through the professional association. Anyone who becomes infected privately must contact their health insurance company. “I was able to take advantage of all the offers Statutory health insurance patients, on the other hand, only receive group therapy – I find that sad because the additional offers in particular helped me a lot,” said another Long Covid patient. One Controversial form of therapy when dealing with Long Covid is so-called “blood washing”.

The study authors would also like to see more offers available to Long Covid patients worldwide. In the study’s conclusion, they emphasize the “need for targeted therapies and integrated multidisciplinary follow-up services for patients recovering after hospitalization with COVID-19.” The collected findings would provide the first important evidence for such a development. (nz)